Monday, May 02, 2022
EU Energy Ministers Meet To Discuss Russian Gas, Sanctions

European Union energy ministers will meet Monday to discuss Russia's decision to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland and debate planned new sanctions over Moscow's war on Ukraine.

Updated: 02 May 2022 3:17 pm

Since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February, the 27 nation-bloc has imposed five rounds of sanctions on Russian officials, oligarchs, banks, companies, and other organizations. The European Commission is working on the sixth round of measures, including oil restrictions, but Russia-dependent countries like Hungary and Slovakia are wary of taking strict action.


The EU's executive branch could announce its new sanction proposals later this week. The measures would have to be approved by the member countries, which can take several days. The energy ministers will also look at what steps to take should Russia ramp up its pressure by cutting gas supplies to other countries. 

