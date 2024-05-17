Elon Musk Announces Domain Migration Of Twitter To X.Com, Sparks New Logo Speculation

Microblogging platform X, previously known as Twitter has completely migrated to x.com URL from today. Users accessing the site is being greeted with a pop-up message to make them acknowledge the migration.
The pop-up notification message read, "Welcome to x.com! We are letting you know that we are changing our URL, but your privacy and data protection settings remain the same."
Executive Chairman and CTO of X Elon Musk on Friday in post announced the migration as he wrote, "All core systems are now on X.com.".
Not just that, Musk also shared a photo of a new logo for X in white and blue.
But it is not yet known if the platform is changing its logo officially into the one that Musk shared.
The microblogging platform Twitter was created by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams. They launched the site in July 2006.
After taking over the site in October 2022 with a $44 billion deal, Elon Musk had announced its rebranding last year.
The logo changed from 'Larry bird' to 'X' in black and white while the term 'tweets' were changed to 'posts'. The URL was the only part that wasn't changed until today.