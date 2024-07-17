International

'Occupied With Other Companions': Dubai Princess' Divorce Post For Husband On Instagram Goes Viral

Referring to herself as his ex-wife, the Dubai Princess divorced her husband using the traditional method of divorce of the Muslim community.

| Photo: AP/ Instagram
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra's Divorce Post For Husband Goes Viral | Photo: AP/ Instagram
info_icon

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has shocked the world by divorcing her husband through an Instagram post. The Dubai royal took to the social media platform and posted a short statement declaring divorce from her husband - Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Manna Al Maktoum.

Taking to Instagram, the princess wrote an explosive post and allegedly accused her husband of having extra-marital affairs.

"Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I Hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you."

Referring to herself as his ex-wife, the Dubai Princess divorced her husband in a traditional manner in the Muslim community.

The post sparked major buzz online and prompted netizens to ask questions only the couple can answer. Despite the very public post and a similar statement on her Instagram story, an official statement regarding their divorce is awaited.

Followers also noticed that the couple have appeared to have unfollowed one another on Instagram and the princess has removed any photos she had with Sheikh Mana from her profile.

The princess' divorce post comes a year after the pair tied the knot and just two months after they welcomed a baby girl.

Who Is Sheikha Mahra?

Her Highness Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai.

Her Royal Highness is known as a keen advocate for women empowerment and local designers in the UAE.

Sheikha Mahra also has a degree in International Relations from university in the UK. The princess also has a college degree from Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Dhammika Niroshana: Former Sri Lanka U-19 Captain Shot Dead: Report
  2. England Vs West Indies, Trent Bridge Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During ENG Vs WI 2nd Test Match?
  3. Thailand At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. New Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir Bids Emotional Goodbye To KKR Fans - Video
  5. New Zealand Men's Cricket Team To Host England, Sri Lanka And Pakistan In Jam Packed Home Season - Check Full Schedule
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi Injury Update: Argentina Captain To Miss Two Matches For Inter Miami After Copa America Injury
  2. Southgate Chose Right Time To Call Time On ENG Managerial Career, Says Ex-Teammate
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Sarina Wiegman Hails England Colleague Gareth Southgate After Three Lions Exit
  4. France Football Federation To File Complaint Against Argentina For Alleged Racist Celebratory Chants
  5. Women's Euro 2025: Williamson, Wiegman Relieved As England Secure Spot With Sweden Draw
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16
  2. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Leo Borg, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Cameron Norrie Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Downs Leo Borg To Advance To Round Of 16
  5. Nagal Vs Ymer, Swedish Open 2024, Round Of 32: India's Top Singles Player Makes A Winning Start
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: List Of Indian Athletes Going To Olympics Out; Orange Alert In 8 Kerala Districts For Rain
  2. All Not Well In UP Govt? Deputy CM Maurya Meets BJP Chief Nadda Amid Rumours Of Rift With Yogi
  3. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  4. 'Forgive Me': Thief Regrets Stealing From Iconic Marathi Poet Narayan Surve's House, Returns Valuables
  5. Karnataka Reservation: CM Deletes X Post On 100% Quota For Locals Amid Backlash
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is back, Gulshan Devaiah On Doing Intimate Scenes
  2. Sajid Nadiadwala 'Loses His Patience' Over Ahan Shetty's High Entourage Cost, Threatens To Shelve 'Sanki'- Report
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Hina Khan Says She Is 'Constantly In Pain' Amid Breast Cancer Battle
  5. Emma Roberts Celebrates Engagement With Cody John: Putting This Here Before My Mom Tells Everyone
US News
  1. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
  2. Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait
  3. Viral TikTok Claims Red Bull Released 'Hawk Tuah Edition' With Hailey Welch | Here's What We Know
  4. Watch: Indian-American Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon Recites Sikh Prayer 'Ardas' With Trump At The RNC
  5. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
World News
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. 'Occupied With Other Companions': Dubai Princess' Divorce Post For Husband On Instagram Goes Viral
  3. Bangladesh Schools, Colleges Shut As Students Protest Over 'War Heroes' Quota | All You Need To Know
  4. 6 People Dead In Suspected Cyanide Poisoning In Luxury Bangkok Hotel, Thai PM Orders Probe
  5. Elon Musk To Move SpaceX And X HQs From California Over Gender-Identity Law
Latest Stories
  1. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
  2. UP: Man Sets His Mother On Fire Inside Police Station In Aligarh, Then Records Video
  3. Oman Mosque Attack: 6 Dead After Shooting Near Mosque In Muscat, ISIS Claims Responsibility
  4. India News LIVE: List Of Indian Athletes Going To Olympics Out; Orange Alert In 8 Kerala Districts For Rain
  5. Elon Musk To Move SpaceX And X HQs From California Over Gender-Identity Law
  6. Sports News Today LIVE: Nadal-Ruud In Action In Sweden; IOA Releases Indian Contingent For Paris Olympics 2024
  7. Maharashtra: 4 Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Leaders Quit Party Amid Buzz Of Return To Sharad Pawar Fold
  8. Ramesh Narayan REACTS After Facing Backlash For 'Snubbing' Actor Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch