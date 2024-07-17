Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has shocked the world by divorcing her husband through an Instagram post. The Dubai royal took to the social media platform and posted a short statement declaring divorce from her husband - Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Manna Al Maktoum.
Taking to Instagram, the princess wrote an explosive post and allegedly accused her husband of having extra-marital affairs.
"Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I Hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you."
Referring to herself as his ex-wife, the Dubai Princess divorced her husband in a traditional manner in the Muslim community.
The post sparked major buzz online and prompted netizens to ask questions only the couple can answer. Despite the very public post and a similar statement on her Instagram story, an official statement regarding their divorce is awaited.
Followers also noticed that the couple have appeared to have unfollowed one another on Instagram and the princess has removed any photos she had with Sheikh Mana from her profile.
The princess' divorce post comes a year after the pair tied the knot and just two months after they welcomed a baby girl.
Who Is Sheikha Mahra?
Her Highness Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai.
Her Royal Highness is known as a keen advocate for women empowerment and local designers in the UAE.
Sheikha Mahra also has a degree in International Relations from university in the UK. The princess also has a college degree from Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration.