Donald Trump Alleges 'Massive Electoral Fraud' In 2020 Presidential Elections, Calls For Termination Of US Constitution

Former United States President Donald Trump once again made headlines for his controversial remarks calling for the termination of the American Constitution. A disgruntled Trump alleged a "massive fraud" in President Joe Biden's electoral victory in the 2020 presidential elections and even accused the 'Big Tech' platforms of being complicit in the Democrats' alleged fraudulent activities.

What exactly did Trump say?

“A massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump posted through his handle on the social network Truth Social. The Republican leader also accused "Big Tech" of working conjointly with the Democrats.

“Our great ‘founders’ did not want, and would not condone, false and fraudulent elections!” Trump added, in a reference to social media giants like Twitter's role in supporting Joe Biden's Presidency in 2020. Trump's Twitter account was suspended after the January 6 US Capitol riots and was only reinstated after a 22-month long gap by Twitter's new CEO, Elon Musk.

How have the Democrats reacted?

The White House strongly condemned Trump's calls for terminating the Constitution. In a statement on Monday, the Presidential House noted that “attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned.”

“You cannot only love America when you win,” spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement, describing the Constitution as a “sacrosanct document.”

Likewise, many politicians took to twitter to condemn Trump's comments, with some calling him a "repeat offender" and "enemy of the Constitution." Musk also reacted to the controversial statements and wrote "The Constitution is greater than any President. End of story."

Midterm results and Hunter Biden scandal

The former President's comments come just weeks after the November 8 midterm elections wherein the Democrats swept the numbers and managed to retain a strong hold over the Senate. He had recently announced his presidential bid for the 2024 elections.

Trump's accusations also come after American journalist Matt Taibbi shared the controversial 'Twitter Files' that revealed internal communications among Twitter chiefs, based on which the accounts and tweets of some users were suspended and censored for commenting on the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story.

The NY Post story claimed to contain emails retrieved from a laptop belonging to US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, which allegedly exposed unethical and illegal practices, including the use of his father's name for financial gains.

Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden in 2020 presidential elections by more than seven million votes and by 306-232 in the electoral college. Ever since, he has recurrently claimed that Biden won key states through an "electoral fraud," an unsubstantiated allegation that fuelled the deadly deadly clashes in the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.