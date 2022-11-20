Donald Trump Says He Sees No Reason To Return After Elon Musk Reinstates His Twitter Account

Reacting to the revocation of the 22-month long suspension of his Twitter account, former US President Donald Trump said that he had no interest in returning to the social media platform.



"I don't see any reason for it," he told Reuters, when asked about his comeback to Twitter.



Trump's account was back up again on Saturday after the social media giant's new owner, Elon Musk, tweeted that his account will be reinstated.

Online poll with 15 million votes

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,' Musk tweeted Saturday.

Musk had run an online poll asking whether Trump's account should be reinstated on Twitter. In the poll that received 15,085,458 votes, 51.8 per cent voted yes and 48.2 per cent were against reinstating the former US President's Twitter account.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Trump's Twitter account appeared to be back as of Saturday evening and the last tweet was dated January 8, 2021 in which Trump had said, "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."

Trump’s account was suspended in January 2021

Trump was permanently suspended from the social media site in January 2021, just days after the attempted insurrection by pro-Trump supporters at the US Capitol.

Please remember—and please never forget—that Donald Trump has been treated with more deference and generosity by the federal criminal justice system than maybe any person in the history of the United States. He should’ve been in prison ten times over by now. Never stop saying it. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) November 19, 2022

Twitter's top lawyer, Indian-American Vijaya Gadde was at the forefront of the dramatic decision to suspend the former US President's Twitter account. Gadde had tweeted that the "account of @realDonaldTrump has been permanently suspended from Twitter due to the risk of further violence. We've also published our policy enforcement analysis - you can read more about our decision here", linking to a Twitter blogpost about the company's decision to permanently suspend Trump's Twitter account through which he communicated to his more than 88 million followers.

Gadde, CEO Parag Agrawal, legal executive Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett were among the top Twitter executives fired by Musk immediately after he took control of the social media company following a 44 billion dollar acquisition.

Musk is not exactly Donald Trump.



But both represent the emergence of a particularly American personality in the early decades of the 21st century: the wildly disruptive narcissist. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) November 20, 2022

At the time when Trump's Twitter account was reinstated, it showed that he had one million followers and that number quickly grew to 2.1 million in just under 30 minutes.

🚨BREAKING: Elon Musk has reinstated Donald Trump’s Twitter account.



2023 is going to be great.



2024 will be better. — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) November 20, 2022

Soon after Musk made the announcement, many tweeted mixed reactions to his decision to reinstate Trump’s account. While some called his return “dangerous,” others celebrated it as a return to free speech on the platform.

(With inputs from PTI)