Did Mossad Plot To Kill Asim Munir During US-Iran Talks In Geneva? Here's All We Know

Pepe Escobar alleges Mossad plotted attack on Pakistan’s delegation in Switzerland.
Pakistani officials and media dismiss the assassination claim as baseless.
Controversy highlights ongoing Pakistan-Israel diplomatic tensions and mistrust.
Brazilian journalist and geostrategic expert Pepe Escobar said on Mario Nawfal's podcast today that the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad plotted to assassinate Pakistan's military chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.
The alleged plot targeted Munir and the Pakistani delegation during US-Iran peace talks in Geneva, Switzerland, he added. Pakistan is mediating these negotiations under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
"Pakistani military received an ultra-credible information that the Mossad was preparing, under orders by Netanyahu, an assassination attempt against Asim Munir and maybe the rest of the Pakistani delegation going to Switzerland," Escobar said.
He added that Pakistani authorities sent a severe warning to Israel. Escobar quoted his source as saying, "If you touch our delegation, we're going to wipe you off the map, period."
Neither Pakistan nor Israel has officially confirmed the claim. The allegation emerged days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led Pakistan's delegation to diplomatic engagements linked to efforts aimed at reducing tensions between Washington and Tehran.
Israeli leaders criticised the Iran-US peace agreement, saying they were not kept in the loop. Israel's military offensive in Lebanon also threatened to unravel the deal.
Local Media Rejects Claim
However, Pakistani media rejected these claims as entirely baseless.
Senior journalist Kamran Khan addressed the matter on X and said that a well-placed Pakistani security official called the sensational X post “absolutely rubbish and complete nonsense. Nothing of this sort occurred.”
Khan informed that according to the official, the entire Swiss visit by the Pakistani delegation, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, “proceeded like clockwork.” At no point during the visit was there “any security alert or even the slightest concern raised by the Swiss or U.S. security teams.”
The official further dismissed the assassination claim as “baseless fiction with no connection to reality.”
Deepening Diplomatic Tensions
Pakistan does not recognise Israel as a sovereign state. The two nations share no strategic partnership and historically view each other as adversaries.
India Today reported that Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif recently escalated rhetoric by calling Israel "evil" and "a curse for humanity." He condemned Israel's military actions in Lebanon, accusing it of committing genocide.
Israeli officials swiftly rejected Asif's comments. They subsequently questioned Pakistan's ability to maintain neutrality as a mediator while its senior ministers issued such condemnations.