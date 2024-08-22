'Devastating': Taylor Swift Reacts On Cancellation Of Vienna Shows, Explains Her Silence

Earlier when the cancellations were announced, Swift's representatives did not respond media requests for comment while her social media pages went dormant. However, explaining the reason behind the delay in breaking silence over the matter, Swift said she waited to speak until the European leg of her Eras Tour concluded to prioritize safety.“Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows,” she wrote.