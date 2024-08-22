International

'Devastating': Taylor Swift Reacts On Cancellation Of Vienna Shows, Explains Her Silence

As the Europe leg of the tour came to an end, the 'Cruel Summer' singer penned a long post on Instagram where she mentioned, “Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows.”

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift Photo: AP
info_icon

Two weeks since the Vienna shows of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' got cancelled amid a foiled terror plot, the globally popular American singer today issued her first statement on the incident.

What did Taylor Swift say?

As the Europe leg of the tour came to an end, the 'Cruel Summer' singer penned a long post on Instagram where she mentioned, “Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows.”

Further thanking the authorities, she wrote, “Thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives.”

Taylor Swift Vienna Concerts Cancelled - | Photo: AP
Taylor Swift Vienna Concerts Cancelled After Austria Govt Thwarts ISIS Terror Attack

BY Outlook Web Desk

Earlier when the cancellations were announced, Swift's representatives did not respond media requests for comment while her social media pages went dormant. However, explaining the reason behind the delay in breaking silence over the matter, Swift said she waited to speak until the European leg of her Eras Tour concluded to prioritize safety.“Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows,” she wrote.

“In cases like this one, silence' is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it's right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it's with great relief that I can say we did that,” she added.

Taylor Swift's New 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' Music Video - X
Taylor Swift Confirms Long-Due Rumor, Teases Suspected Easter Eggs In 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' Video

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Why were the Vienna concerts cancelled?

As per reports, a 19-year-old suspect had planned to attack spectators outside the Ernst Happel Stadium with knives or homemade explosives, hoping to “kill as many people as possible.” Austrian officials said they appeared to have been inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

Explaining the reason behind the heart-breaking decision for thousands of 'Swifties', Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said, "The cancellation of the Taylor Swift concerts by the organizers is a bitter disappointment for all fans in Austria. The situation surrounding the apparently planned terrorist attack in Vienna was very serious. Thanks to the intensive cooperation of our police and the newly established DSN with foreign services, the threat was recognized early, combated and a tragedy prevented."

Taylor Swift Debuts New 'Midnights' Bodysuit At London's Wembley Stadium - X
Taylor Swift Stuns In New 'Midnights' Bodysuit At London's Wembley Stadium, Sparks Fan Frenzy And Theories

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

On August 6, the main suspect and another 17-year-old were taken into custody while a third suspect was arrested August 8. However, a lawyer for the main suspect termed the presentation of the case as 'exaggerated', and mentioned that his client wouldn't have been able to carry out any such plan.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: PAK Near 400-Plus Total As BAN Fightback In Rawalpindi
  2. IND Tour Of ENG 2025: Complete Schedule Announced - Check Details
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: ENG Well-Positioned To Wipe Out Opener Misses - Play Starts At 3:30pm IST
  4. ACB Hopeful Of Hosting I'ntl Fixtures After Successful Domestic Tourneys
  5. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: England Take Charge After Skittling Sri Lanka For 236 Runs - In Pics
Football News
  1. AFC Challenge League: East Bengal Clubbed With Nejmeh SC, Bashundhara Kings, Paro FC In Group A
  2. Manuel Neuer: Legendary GER Goalkeeper's International Career In Numbers
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 10m Subscribers In Just 24 Hours
  4. Premier League: Forest Complete Loan Move For Villa Defender Moreno
  5. Premier League: Martinez Eyes Trophy With Aston Villa After Contract Renewal
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  2. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  3. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  4. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  5. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: AIIMS Doctors Call Off 11-Day Strike After SC's Assurance
  2. Tripura Schools, Colleges Closed 'Until Further Notice' Due To Devastating Floods
  3. Air India To Operate More Flights For Handling Durga Puja Rush
  4. Modi In Poland: PM Expresses Concern Over Ukraine Conflict, Says 'Solution Can't Be Found In Battlefield'
  5. Thane Teen Complains Of Rape By Social Media Friend; FIR Registered
Entertainment News
  1. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  2. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  3. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  4. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  5. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
US News
  1. New Study Claims Shroud Of Turin Could Be From The Time Of Jesus | Explained
  2. Watch: Hakeem Jeffries Quotes Taylor Swift In DNC Speech, Slams Trump With This Song Reference | Video
  3. 90-Foot Hanuman Statue Inaugurated In Texas. Key Details Inside
  4. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  5. iPhone 16 Rumored To Enhance Action Button Customization With New iOS 18 Features | Details Inside
World News
  1. New Study Claims Shroud Of Turin Could Be From The Time Of Jesus | Explained
  2. Watch: Hakeem Jeffries Quotes Taylor Swift In DNC Speech, Slams Trump With This Song Reference | Video
  3. 'Devastating': Taylor Swift Reacts On Cancellation Of Vienna Shows, Explains Her Silence
  4. 90-Foot Hanuman Statue Inaugurated In Texas. Key Details Inside
  5. Spain: Misinformation Surrounds Stabbing Of 11-Year-Old Boy
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Top Court Say Autopsy Timing Iffy
  2. Badlapur Kindergarten Sexual Abuse: Bombay HC Says 'Even 4-Year-Old Girls Not Being Spared'
  3. 'Factually Not Correct': MEA Quashes Reports Saying Tripura's Gumti River Dam Behind Bangladesh Floods
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: ENG Well-Positioned To Wipe Out Opener Misses - Play Starts At 3:30pm IST
  5. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  6. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Congress Poll Meet, Tie-Up With NC, Statehood Restoration Push
  7. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: AIIMS Doctors Call Off 11-Day Strike After SC's Assurance