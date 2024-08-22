Taylor Swift recently wrapped up the European leg of her Eras Tour with a final show in London. While many fans were disappointed that the rumored announcement of Reputation (Taylor's Version) didn't materialize despite a dozen easter eggs preceding the last Wembley show, Swift had another surprise waiting for the Swifties.
After the concert, the singer treated the audience to an exclusive first look at the music video for "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."
The video offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Eras Tour, showcasing various clips of Swift rehearsing and moving around backstage, including one that confirms a long-standing rumor.
For years, fans have wondered how the pop superstar manages to arrive backstage at her concerts without being seen. Performing on temporary stages inside stadiums presents a challenge—there’s simply nowhere to hide.
So, how has Swift managed to avoid being spotted while making her way from her dressing room to backstage before the show?
Fans have long speculated that a large cleaning cart, frequently seen being wheeled around backstage, might be hiding Swift. However, this theory was never confirmed—until now.
Around 30 seconds into the music video, Swift, dressed in costume for the concert's opening set, is shown climbing into the cleaning cart.
While many fans had suspected that Swift had been hiding in the cart all these years, they were surprised to discover that instead of crouching down, the cart is actually designed with a seat inside.
Easter Eggs In The 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' Video
Although the theory that Swift would announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) during her final London show proved incorrect, Swifties have already developed a new theory.
Some fans noticed that the stadium featured at the beginning of the music video is AT&T Stadium in Texas—the same venue where the Reputation Stadium Tour movie was filmed.
"SO this was an Easter egg for Rep TV and I am CONVINCED it's coming at the VMA's," one fan tweeted.
It looks like we'll be eagerly awaiting the VMAs on September 12 to see if this latest Reputation (Taylor's Version) theory pans out—or if it’s yet another false alarm.
Another easter egg that the fans pointed out was the new all-gold version of the Vivienne Westwood outfit that Taylor Swift wears while performing 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' during her TTPD set at the Eras Tour.
While Taylor has worn the golden top with a black bottom during the ICDIWABH set, the gold bottom hasn't been debuted yet. Fans believe the never-seen-before outfit in the video could be saved for a special occasion or announcement!
Some have also spotted new boots in the video which they speculate belong to the 'Reputation' Era of the Eras Tour.
With plenty of adorable moments and endless speculation, you can bet Swifties will be watching the new video on a loop, analyzing every frame until they uncover even more hidden easter eggs!