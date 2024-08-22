United States

Taylor Swift Confirms Long-Due Rumor, Teases Suspected Easter Eggs In 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' Video

Taylor Swift sent the internet into a frenzy by confirming a long-debated rumor in her new music video for "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," while also teasing potential Easter eggs that have fans buzzing with anticipation for what's next. Could Reputation (Taylor's Version) finally be on the horizon?

I can do it with a broken heart music video easter eggs
Taylor Swift's New 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' Music Video Photo: X
info_icon

Taylor Swift recently wrapped up the European leg of her Eras Tour with a final show in London. While many fans were disappointed that the rumored announcement of Reputation (Taylor's Version) didn't materialize despite a dozen easter eggs preceding the last Wembley show, Swift had another surprise waiting for the Swifties.

After the concert, the singer treated the audience to an exclusive first look at the music video for "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."

The video offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Eras Tour, showcasing various clips of Swift rehearsing and moving around backstage, including one that confirms a long-standing rumor.

For years, fans have wondered how the pop superstar manages to arrive backstage at her concerts without being seen. Performing on temporary stages inside stadiums presents a challenge—there’s simply nowhere to hide.

So, how has Swift managed to avoid being spotted while making her way from her dressing room to backstage before the show?

Taylor Swift Debuts New 'Midnights' Bodysuit At London's Wembley Stadium - X
Taylor Swift Stuns In New 'Midnights' Bodysuit At London's Wembley Stadium, Sparks Fan Frenzy And Theories

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Fans have long speculated that a large cleaning cart, frequently seen being wheeled around backstage, might be hiding Swift. However, this theory was never confirmed—until now.

Around 30 seconds into the music video, Swift, dressed in costume for the concert's opening set, is shown climbing into the cleaning cart.

While many fans had suspected that Swift had been hiding in the cart all these years, they were surprised to discover that instead of crouching down, the cart is actually designed with a seat inside.

Easter Eggs at the TTPD Spotify Library in LA - Twitter
Every Easter Egg At Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' Spotify Library In LA

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Easter Eggs In The 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' Video

Although the theory that Swift would announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) during her final London show proved incorrect, Swifties have already developed a new theory.

Some fans noticed that the stadium featured at the beginning of the music video is AT&T Stadium in Texas—the same venue where the Reputation Stadium Tour movie was filmed.

"SO this was an Easter egg for Rep TV and I am CONVINCED it's coming at the VMA's," one fan tweeted.

It looks like we'll be eagerly awaiting the VMAs on September 12 to see if this latest Reputation (Taylor's Version) theory pans out—or if it’s yet another false alarm.

Another easter egg that the fans pointed out was the new all-gold version of the Vivienne Westwood outfit that Taylor Swift wears while performing 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' during her TTPD set at the Eras Tour.

While Taylor has worn the golden top with a black bottom during the ICDIWABH set, the gold bottom hasn't been debuted yet. Fans believe the never-seen-before outfit in the video could be saved for a special occasion or announcement!

Some have also spotted new boots in the video which they speculate belong to the 'Reputation' Era of the Eras Tour.

With plenty of adorable moments and endless speculation, you can bet Swifties will be watching the new video on a loop, analyzing every frame until they uncover even more hidden easter eggs!

Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated Images - X
Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rohit Sharma Named Best Men's Cricketer, Rahul Dravid Gets Lifetime Honour At CEAT Awards
  2. Afghanistan Cricket Board Names India's R Sridhar As Assistant Coach
  3. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Chris Woakes Leads England Charge Against Sri Lanka On Day 1
  4. Rohit Sharma Credits 'Three Pillars' Rahul Dravid, Ajit Agarkar, Jay Shah For T20 World Cup Title
  5. Deepti Sharma Unfazed By T20 World Cup Venue Change, Says 'It Won't Affect Our Preparations'
Football News
  1. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Everton Prediction, English Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Key Players
  2. 'Don't Be Sorry, Smile': Sven-Goran Eriksson Delivers Emotional Message After Cancer Diagnosis
  3. West Ham Vs Crystal Palace Prediction, English Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Key Players
  4. SAFF U20 Championship 2024: Indian Team Forced To Train Indoors Amid Heavy Rain
  5. Football Transfers: Napoli Welcome David Neres From Benfica In 23.8-Million-Pound Deal
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  2. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  3. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  4. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  5. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit Highlights: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Pays Tribute To Royal Family Of Kolhapur
  2. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Sacks New Principal Of RG Kar College; Sandip Ghosh's Transfer Revoked
  3. Earthquake Tremors Felt In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla
  4. PM Modi Arrives In Poland Ahead Of Historic Ukraine Visit With Hopes Of 'Early Return Of Peace'
  5. Kolkata Doctor Case: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation
Entertainment News
  1. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  2. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  3. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025
  2. Starbucks' New CEO Will Travel From California To Seattle To Work From Office
  3. The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Rapidly. What’s Really Going On?
  4. BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
  5. New Book Reveals Queen Elizabeth Found Donald Trump ‘Very Rude’, Here’s Why
World News
  1. Sicily Yacht Accident: Divers Recover 5 Bodies During Search Ops, 1 Missing
  2. UAE Accepts Credentials Of Taliban Ambassador In Major Diplomatic Coup For Afghanistan's Rulers
  3. Sri Lanka Announces Visa-Free Entry For Tourists From India, UK And 33 Countries | Details
  4. Iran Gets 1st Female Minister In Over A Decade After Parliament Approves Pezeshkian's Cabinet
  5. Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit Highlights: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Pays Tribute To Royal Family Of Kolhapur
  2. Chhattisgarh High Court Endorses Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's Government's 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Corruption
  3. MPox Scare: Dedicated Ward For Isolation, 5 Allocated Beds, Ambulance | AIIMS Delhi Issues Guidelines
  4. Chhattisgarh: Pigeon Falls Instead Of Flying At I-Day Event, Action Sought Over Viral Video
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 21, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Bharat Bandh Over SC's Quota Ruling: Banks, Schools Mostly Open; Police Lathi-Charge Protesters In Bihar
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Honours Shared In Rain-Hit Day; PAK 158/4 (41 Overs) At Stumps
  8. Kolkata Doctor Case: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation