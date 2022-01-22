Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Covid-19: Indian-Origin Brothers In UK Offer Jabs With Kebabs Service

Covid-19: Rav and Raj Chopra, who own popular restaurant Punjabi Grill in Gravesend UK, set up the walk-in vaccine centre after their father became unwell with the virus last year. The two brothers, volunteer for the National Health Service (NHS) vaccine programme.

Covid-19: Indian-Origin Brothers In UK Offer Jabs With Kebabs Service
Pharmacy in UK offers food to encourage Covid-19 vaccination.(Representational image) -

Trending

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 9:38 am

A pair of Indian-origin pharmacist brothers are using their restaurant business to offer a special ‘Jabs with Kebabs’ service this weekend to encourage their community in Kent, south-east England, to come forward for their Covid-19 vaccines.

Rav and Raj Chopra, who own popular restaurant Punjabi Grill in Gravesend, set up the walk-in vaccine centre after their father became unwell with Covid-19 last year.

The duo is among thousands to volunteer for the National Health Service (NHS) vaccine programme, hoping the offer to grab some Indian food at the venue will prove attractive to those still hesitant about getting their vaccines.

“Having suffered the debilitating effects of Covid-19 last year, our dad had strongly urged us to temporarily give up the day-to-day running of our pharmacies and dedicate our efforts to the NHS vaccine programme,” the brothers said on Friday.

“So, we’re making the most of our place in the community to offer people vaccine advice with a side of spice and jabs with kebabs, and would strongly urge those who haven’t already taken up the offer to come forward this weekend – we’re just one of the many walk-in sites in the south east, it’s never been easier to get your jab,” they said.

NHS England said Rav and Raj’s Punjabi Grill is running alongside hundreds of pop-up sites across the country, with experts at hand to offer medical advice and administer the vaccine.

This includes so-called Jab Cabs and Booster Buses taking people to vaccine appointments in Birmingham and Manchester, where take-up has been lower than other areas.

“We want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to get their jab so we’re going into the homes of those who are housebound, care homes, and putting on these incredible transport offers in tandem with local authorities, volunteer organisations and of course the taxi and bus providers themselves,” said Dr Nikki Kanani, the Indian-origin Deputy Lead for the NHS Covid Vaccination Programme

 “If anyone has not yet had their booster, or either of their first two doses, then please do come forward – you can even grab a jab with a kebab in Kent this weekend. The evidence is clear that having two vaccinations does not give you enough protection from the Omicron strain so get boosted now,” she said.

The NHS says it has delivered more than 114 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine across England, including almost 31 million top-up boosters.

In Newcastle and London, there are so-called vaccine buses that bring the jabs to the door, while some local sites are also using support networks to help those who need support booking, travelling to and attending their appointment.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Our vaccine programme has been a phenomenal success thanks to the NHS, our dedicated volunteers and everyone who has come forward for their jabs.

“The latest data shows that Omicron is in retreat but it’s not the end of the road – it was the jabs that have got us this far, and the jabs can keep us here too, so please 'Get Boosted Now'.”

Nottinghamshire and Blackpool are among the places offering free bus trips to those who need them, while there are more Jab Cab or free taxi services available across Liverpool, Sheffield, Swindon, Solihull and Cambridgeshire as part of efforts to reach as many people as possible.

The NHS said there are more than 3,000 vaccination sites across the country and jabs have been given at football stadiums, music festivals, places of worship, and restaurants.

 Its “Grab A Jab” website offers guidance to walk-in centres in local areas.

Tags

International COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine England Indian Origin Pharmaceuticals: Drugs & Medicines Pharma
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Current World Chaotic, Unpredictable Than Cold War Era: UN Chief Antonio Guterres

Current World Chaotic, Unpredictable Than Cold War Era: UN Chief Antonio Guterres

Ukraine: US, Russia Try To Solve Tensions Through Diplomacy

US And Russia Try To Lower Temperature In Ukraine Crisis

Thick Ash On Runway: Aftermath Of Tonga Volcanic Eruption

 Taliban Scheduled To Convene Meeting With Norway Next Week

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga.

Thick Ash On Runway: Aftermath Of Tonga Volcanic Eruption

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot