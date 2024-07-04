Convicted Of Terrorism Over Netflix Show, Saudi TV Creator Faces 13-Year Travel Ban

Saudi TV creator Abdulaziz Almuzaini s been accused of terrorism by an anti-terrorism court in Saudi Arabia. Almuzaini, whose Netflix show broke social taboos, has also been placed on a travel ban.
Saudi Arabia's Specialised Criminal Court has issued the TV creator a sentence of 13 years, followed by a 13-year travel ban. The news of the conviction came from Abdulaziz Almuzaini himself in a now-deleted video posted online.
In another video posted this week, the Saudi creator stated that he has been banned from leaving the kingdom.
Almuzaini has been convicted of terrorism over his Netflix show - 'Masameer County'. The show, released in 2021, has been described as a "humorous view on a changing Saudi".
The episodes of the show talked about topics such as disputes among tribes, homosexuality, Islamic militancy and much more.
The reports of Almuzaini comes after a WSJ report shared that court documents accused the TV show creator of "ridiculing Arab regimes or voiced support for women's rights".
In his deleted video, the Masameer County creator also stated he has been accused of promoting homosexuality and militancy in Saudi Arabia. Along with this, he was also forced to close down his company Myrkott Animation Studio.