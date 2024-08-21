International

Commercial Ship "Not Under Command" After Repeated Attacks Target It In Red Sea: British

The attack saw men on small boats first open fire with small arms some 140 kilometers west of the rebel-held Yemeni port city of Hodeida, Britain said.

File image of Yemens Houthi rebels |
File image of Yemen's Houthi rebels | Photo: AP
info_icon

A commercial ship traveling through the Red Sea came under repeated attack Wednesday, leaving the vessel “not under command” in an assault suspected to have been carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels, the British military said.

Few details were immediately available about the attack, though it comes during the Houthis' months long campaign targeting ships over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

A US fighter aircraft taking off to attack Yemen-based, Iran-backed Houthis. - null
Explained: Why Have US And UK Struck Houthis In Yemen, How Iran's Proxies Pushed Middle East To Brink Of War?

BY Madhur Sharma

The attack saw men on small boats first open fire with small arms some 140 kilometers west of the rebel-held Yemeni port city of Hodeida, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center (UKMTO) said.

Three projectiles also hit the ship, it added. It wasn't immediately clear if that meant drones or missiles.

The Houthi rebels had detained at least 9 Yemeni UN employees last week. - File Image
UN Agencies Urge Yemen's Houthi Rebels To Immediately Release 17 Detained Staffers Amid Tensions In Red Sea

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

"The vessel reports being not under command,” the UKMTO said, likely meaning it lost all power. “No casualties reported.”

The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack, though it can take them hours or even days before their acknowledge one of their assaults.

The Houthis have targeted more than 80 vessels with missiles and drones since the war in Gaza started in October. They seized one vessel and sunk two in the campaign that also killed four sailors.

Other missiles and drones have been either intercepted by a US-led coalition in the Red Sea or failed to reach their targets.

Houthi supporters attend rally in support of Palestine | - AP
A Suspected Attack By Yemen's Houthi Rebels Strikes A Ship In The Red Sea

BY Associated Press

The rebels maintain that they have targeted ships linked to Israel, the United States or the UK to force an end to Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some bound for Iran.

The Houthis have also launched drones and missiles toward Israel, including an attack on July 19 that killed one person and wounded 10 others in Tel Aviv. Israel responded the next day with airstrikes on the Houthi-held port city of Hodeida that hit fuel depots and electrical stations, killing and wounding a number of people, the rebels say.

After the strikes, the Houthis paused their attacks until August 3, when they hit a Liberian-flagged container ship traveling through the Gulf of Aden. A Liberian-flagged oil tanker came under a particularly intense series of attacks, beginning August 8, likely carried out by the rebels. A similar attack happened August 13 as well.

As Iran threatens to retaliate against Israel over the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the US military told the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to sail more quickly to the area. America also has ordered the the USS Georgia guided missile submarine into the Mideast, while the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier strike group was in the Gulf of Oman.

Additional F-22 fighter jets have flown into the region and the USS Wasp, a large amphibious assault ship carrying F-35 fighter jets, is in the Mediterranean Sea.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Saim Ayub Departs; PAK Four Down In Rawalpindi
  2. ENG Vs SL: Sri Lanka Skipper Dhananjaya De Silva Says Extra Warm-Up Fixture Was Denied Before First Test
  3. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test, Toss Update: Sri Lanka Elect To Bat; Check Playing XIs
  4. Netherlands Vs United States Of America, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Toss Update: USA Elect To Field; Check Playing XIs
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Toss Update: Najmul Hossain Shanto & Co Field First In Rawalpindi - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Manchester United Vs Brighton, English Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Man City Stars Phil Foden And Khadija Shaw Win PFA Player Of The Year Awards In English Football
  3. Football Transfers: Chelsea Sign Joao Felix From Atletico Madrid In Permanent Deal
  4. Premier League: Top 10 PL Signings Of The 2024 Summer Transfer Window So Far
  5. La Liga: Gallagher Completes Anticipated Atletico Move From Chelsea
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  2. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  3. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  4. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  5. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: MHA Issues Letter To Bengal CS About CISF Deployment Amid Rising Protests
  2. PM Modi Poland Visit LIVE Updates: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Becomes 1st Indian PM To Visit In 45 Years
  3. Amid BJP Switchover Buzz, Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Hints At Floating New Political Party
  4. Tripura: Man Returns After Spending 37 Years Inside Bangladesh Jail
  5. NEET PG 2024 Result Date: NBE To Release NEET PG Result Soon | Where And How To Check
Entertainment News
  1. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  2. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Rapidly. What’s Really Going On?
  2. BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
  3. New Book Reveals Queen Elizabeth Found Donald Trump ‘Very Rude’, Here’s Why
  4. Michelle Obama’s Crisscross Monse Look Stuns At 2024 Democratic National Convention
  5. Who Are Cole And Ella Emhoff? What To Know About Kamala Harris' Stepkids
World News
  1. The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Rapidly. What’s Really Going On?
  2. BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
  3. New Book Reveals Queen Elizabeth Found Donald Trump ‘Very Rude’, Here’s Why
  4. Michelle Obama’s Crisscross Monse Look Stuns At 2024 Democratic National Convention
  5. Who Are Cole And Ella Emhoff? What To Know About Kamala Harris' Stepkids
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit LIVE Updates: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Becomes 1st Indian PM To Visit In 45 Years
  2. Chhattisgarh High Court Endorses Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's Government's 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Corruption
  3. MPox Scare: Dedicated Ward For Isolation, 5 Allocated Beds, Ambulance | AIIMS Delhi Issues Guidelines
  4. Chhattisgarh: Pigeon Falls Instead Of Flying At I-Day Event, Action Sought Over Viral Video
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 21, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Bharat Bandh Over SC's Quota Ruling: Banks, Schools Mostly Open; Police Lathi-Charge Protesters In Bihar
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Saim Ayub Departs; PAK Four Down In Rawalpindi
  8. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: MHA Issues Letter To Bengal CS About CISF Deployment Amid Rising Protests