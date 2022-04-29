Friday, Apr 29, 2022
China to permit 'some' Indian students to return: Chinese Foreign Ministry

China on Friday announced plans to permit the return of “some" Indian students stranded in India for over two years following the visa and flight restrictions imposed by Beijing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson ANI/Twitter

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 4:12 pm

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that “China attaches high importance to Indian students' concerns about returning to China for studies. We have shared with the Indian sides the procedures and experience of other countries’ students returning to China”. “Actually, the work for Indian students’ return has already been started. All that remains to be done is for the Indian side to provide the list of students who need to come back to China,” he said.


As per earlier reports, over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine in Chinese colleges, are stuck in India after returning home as the coronavirus broke out in China in December 2019. They could not bear it on China due to the restrictions imposed by the Chinese government to arrest the spread of the contagion. Since then, they made desperate attempts to return to China to re-join their classes but were confined to online courses as Beijing canceled all flights and visas for Indians.

