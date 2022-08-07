Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

China’s Export Growth Continues To Rise

China's total trade surplus reached an all-time high of $101.3 billion in July, breaking the record set in June.

undefined
Chinese President Xi Jinping.(File photo) AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 8:38 pm

China's export growth continued to rise in July, sending trade surplus to a record high, according to government data.

China's exports grew 18% to $333 billion compared to the same period last year, and were up from 17.9% in June, according to data from China's customs.

Imports, however, remained soft, growing 2.3% in July compared to a year ago. That was lower that economists' estimates of 4%, and suggests weak domestic demand amid lockdowns across the country as China attempts to stem the outbreak of COVID-19.

China's total trade surplus reached an all-time high of $101.3 billion in July, breaking the record set in June.

Related stories

Taiwan Tensions: China Keeps Pressure On Taiwan As Its Biggest-Ever Military Exercise Enter Fourth Day

HAL Working On Advanced Drone For Vigil On High Altitude Frontier With China Along LAC

China Warns US To Not 'Stir Up Bigger Crisis', Increases Military Drills Around Taiwan

The country's economy has rebounded from earlier in the year, when tough CovidIMF-19 restrictions including a two-month lockdown in Shanghai and other measures across China disrupted manufacturing and logistics.

While manufacturing and supply chain issues have eased, recovery may be affected by fresh Covid-19 outbreaks, weak domestic demand and external uncertainties such as rising inflation in developed countries including Britain and the U.S.

The International Monetary Fund in July predicted that China's economy would grow 3.3% this year, below the ruling Communist Party's target of 5.5% set in April.
 

Tags

International China Exports Imports Growth Trade Economy COVID-19 US Britain International Monetary Fund (IMF) Communist Party Of China (CPC)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sharath Assures 2 More CWG 2022 TT Medals

Sharath Assures 2 More CWG 2022 TT Medals

Priyanka Chopra's Sister Meera Chopra On Asexuality: High Time We Realise One's Right To Deny Having Sex Altogether

Priyanka Chopra's Sister Meera Chopra On Asexuality: High Time We Realise One's Right To Deny Having Sex Altogether