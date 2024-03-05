International

China Raises Defence Budget 7.2% As It Pushes For Global Heft And Regional Tensions Continue

Tensions with the U.S., Taiwan, Japan and neighbours who share claims to the crucial South China Sea are seen as furthering growth in increasingly high-tech military technologies from stealth fighters to aircraft carriers and a growing arsenal of nuclear weapons.

March 5, 2024
China on Tuesday announced a 7.2% increase in its defence budget, which is already the world's second-highest behind the United States at 1.6 trillion yuan (USD 222 billion), roughly mirroring the rise of the last year.

The official budget figure announced Tuesday at the opening session of the rubber-stamp legislature's annual meeting is considered by many foreign experts to be only a fraction of spending by the People's Liberation Army, the military wing of the ruling Communist Party, once spending on research and development and foreign weapons purchases are considered.

