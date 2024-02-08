International

California Storms Unleash Chaos: Record Rainfall, Mudslides Threaten Homes, Power Outages, And Dramatic Rescues In San Bernardino And San Jose

Unprecedented storms hit California, bringing record-breaking rainfall, mudslides threatening multimillion-dollar homes, power outages affecting over a million people, and dramatic rescues in San Bernardino and San Jose's homeless encampments.

February 8, 2024

California Storms | Photo: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

An SUV sits buried by a mudslide in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles. A storm of historic proportions unleashed record levels of rain over parts of Los Angeles on Monday, endangering the city's large homeless population, sending mud and boulders down hillsides dotted with multimillion-dollar homes and knocking out power for more than a million people in California.

California Storms | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope

Firefighters rescue a dog from a homeless encampment that became surrounded by floodwater in the Santa Ana River during a rainstorm in San Bernardino, California.

California Storms | Photo: AP/Eugene Garcia

A whirlpool forms around a city worker in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles as he lifts a manhole cover to clear street flooding.

California Storms | Photo: AP/Damian Dovarganes

A Christmas tree is washed down the gutter of the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles. The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers took aim at Southern California, unleashing mudslides, flooding roadways and knocking out power as the soggy state braced for another day of heavy rains.

California Storms | Photo: Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP

Two vehicles, one towing a trailer, sit in the rocks on the bank of a swollen Cajon Creek near Devore after being swept away in the floodwaters the night before.

California Storms | Photo: AP/Noah Berger

Workers clear a tree that fell onto a home during heavy wind and rain in San Jose, California.

California Storms | Photo: AP/Damian Dovarganes

A man walks his dog on the edge of the Los Angeles River, carrying stormwater downstream in Los Angeles.

California Storms | Photo: AP/Noah Berger

Waves crash over a breakwater in Alameda, California, with the San Francisco skyline in the background. High winds and heavy rainfall are impacting the region.

California Storms | Photo: AP/Noah Berger

A boater stands on the bow of an anchored sailboat as waves crash over a breakwater in Alameda, California.

California Storms | Photo: AP/Noah Berger

Search and rescue workers evacuate men from a homeless encampment that became surrounded by floodwater from the Guadalupe River in San Jose, California.

