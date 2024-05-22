International

British and Sherpa Climbers Go Missing While Descending Mt. Everest

The victims have been identified as Daniel Paul Peterson from the UK and Pas Tenji Sherpa from Makalu, Sangkhuwasabha, the Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

Representational Image
British and Sherpa Climbers Go Missing While Descending Mt. Everest | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

A British climber and a Sherpa mountaineer guide have been missing since Tuesday morning after they fell while returning to the lower camps after summiting Mount Everest, according to media reports on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Daniel Paul Peterson from the UK and Pas Tenji Sherpa from Makalu, Sangkhuwasabha, the Himalayan Times newspaper reported. The duo was part of 8K Expeditions.

The British climber and the Sherpa fell when a section of the route in the Hillary step below the summit collapsed on Tuesday morning, the report quoted a source as saying at the base camp.

The incident reportedly occurred when the duo was returning to the lower camps after summiting the world's highest peak at around 4:40 am on May 21.

According to the report, a team led by Nga Tenji Sherpa and Pasang Sherpa of Summit Force Pvt Ltd carried out rescue and saved other climbers when the route broke at the Hillary section.

“A few climbers were immediately rescued but Peterson and Pas Tenji fell down," eyewitnesses told the base camp officials

Earlier on May 13, two Mongolian climbers — Usukhjargal Tsedendamba and Prevsuren Lkhagvajav — died above 8,500m while descending from the summit point, the report said.

On Wednesday, Nepal’s veteran summiteer Kami Rita Sherpa made history by scaling Mt Everest for the 30th time, breaking his own record that he made 10 days ago for the highest number of ascents on the world's highest peak.

The 54-year-old legendary mountaineer reached the 8,849-metre peak at 7:49 am local time, according to Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, Chief Executive Officer at the 14 Peaks Expedition high-altitude sports company.

Altogether, 414 climbers from 41 expeditions have acquired permission to scale the 8,848.86 m-tall peak this season.

Official data from 2023 showed that since 1953’s Hillary-Norgay summit, around 7,000 mountaineers have successfully scaled Mt. Everest while over 300 have lost their lives.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Home Ministry Gets Bomb Threat, North Block On High Alert; Search Ops Launched
  2. Man Dies Of Beating In Police Custody In UP's Deoria; Cop Booked For Murder
  3. Car Accident In Pune: Juvenile's Father, Two Pub Employees Sent In Police Custody
  4. Kerala: Brain-Eating Amoeba Kills 5-Year-Old Girl In Malappuram | All About The Disease
  5. Tripura To Undertake Cleaning Drive Of Rudrasagar Lake
Entertainment News
  1. Shahid Kapoor REACTS To Recreated Version Of His Song 'Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar'
  2. 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's Ratna Pathak Shah And Rupali Ganguly Return As Maya And Monisha For An Ad
  3. Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez Makes A Floral Statement In A White Sheer Dress For Her Second Appearance
  4. Eijaz Khan Makes A Confession About Breakup With Pavitra Punia: I’d Just Say That I’m Growing
  5. Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant With Her First Child With Vicky Kaushal? Actress' Rep Addresses Rumours
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: IND Women Lose 0-5 To ARG In FIH Pro League; Men's Match To Follow
  2. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh's Shahid Saikat To Make History As Umpires Announced For Match 1
  3. India Vs Belgium, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. NBA Conference Finals: Boston Celtics Beat Indiana Pacers 133-128 In Game 1 - In Pics
  5. RCB Cancel Practice And Presser After Virat Kohli Security Threat; Four Arrested
World News
  1. Deadly Heatwave In Mexico Is Making Monkeys Fall Dead From Trees Like Apples
  2. Experience Detroit's Historic Revival: Here's How To Register For Tickets To Free Concert And Tours At Restored Michigan Central Station!
  3. British and Sherpa Climbers Go Missing While Descending Mt. Everest
  4. Pedigree Dog Food Recall Affects Four States - Everything You Need To Know If You're A Pet Owner
  5. Spain, Norway And Ireland Move To Recognise Palestine As Israel Warns Of 'Serious Consequences'
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM's Rally In Dwarka To Begin Shortly; Metro Timings Revised For Polling Day In National Capital
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: IND Women Lose 0-5 To ARG In FIH Pro League; Men's Match To Follow