Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Brazil: Supporters Of President Bolsonaro Clash With Police In Capital City Brasilia

Brazil: Supporters Of President Bolsonaro Clash With Police In Capital City Brasilia

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 8:02 am

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro clashed with police on Monday, setting fire to several vehicles and allegedly attempting to invade the federal police's headquarters in capital city Brasilia.

Images of protesters, many wearing the yellow and green of Brazil's flag that has come to symbolize Bolsonarismo, circulated on local television channels and social media.

The motives behind the protests remained unclear and the police did not immediately respond to the AP's request for comment.

Since Bolsonaro lost re-election to da Silva on October 30, his supporters have gathered across the country refusing to concede defeat and asking for the armed forces to intervene. Earlier on Monday, the nation's electoral authority awarded da Silva and his vice president an official certification, sealing their victory. 

“The depredation and attempted invasion of the Federal Police building in Brasilia are unacceptable,” said Flavio Dino, future Justice and Public Security Minister in the upcoming administration of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. 

Police in full gear were rushed to the Federal Police's headquarters as back up, as officers had to use stun grenades and rubber bullets, local media reported. Police also blocked several avenues and streets across Brasilia.

Protesters elsewhere set at least one bus on fire and were seen gathering metal barriers. 

