Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61

A devastating plane crash has occurred in Brazil, killing all 61 people on board. The VoePass Flight 2283 was en route from Cascavel to São Paulo when it suddenly plummeted to the ground near the small city of Vinhedo on Friday.
Locals started to record. The videos capture the terrifying moment an 89-foot-long plane carrying 61 people fell to Earth while it was slowly rotating in circles. A massive black plume of smoke arises from the location shortly after the plane disappears from view near a gated community.
Brazil Plane Crash Video
VoePass, a Brazilian airline, said all 57 passengers and four crew members died in the accident. “The company regrets to inform that all 61 people on board flight 2283 died at the scene,” Voepass said in a statement, revising the death toll down from initial assessments of 62 dead.
Brazilian television network GloboNews aired aerial footage of the crash site, showing smoke coming out of an obliterated plane fuselage. Additional footage on GloboNews earlier showed the plane plunging in a flat spin before impact.
The plane, an ATR 72, had all systems operating correctly when it took off, the airline said. The pilots did not signal any emergency, The New York Times reported.
It was the deadliest airline crash since January 2023, when 72 people died on board a Yeti Airlines plane in Nepal that stalled and crashed while making its landing approach. It was also an ATR 72, and the final investigation blamed the crash to pilot error.