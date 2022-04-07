Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Birbhum Violence: Petition Seeks CBI Probe For TMC Leader Bhadu Sheikh's Killing

The CBI submitted that it has no issues in probing Sheikh’s murder too if the court so ordered.

Investigators at Bogtui village PTI photo

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 1:59 pm

Petitioners on Thursday sought transfer of an investigation into the murder of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh from local police to Central Bureau of Investigation, claiming that Sheikh's killing was linked to the deaths of nine persons in Bogtui village in Birbhum district on March 21.

Sheikh was killed last month in a crude bomb attack.

The CBI, which is investigating the Bogtui violence at the direction of Calcutta High Court, submitted that it has no issues in probing Sheikh’s murder too if the court so ordered.

CBI also submitted a progress report on its investigation in the burning to death of nine persons, including women and children, at Bogtui in a sealed cover before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj. 

The state government, represented by Advocate General S N Mookherjee, submitted that unless the report says there is a link between the two incidents, a CBI probe may not be ordered into Bhadu Sheikh's murder.

The division bench said it will examine the report and will give its order thereafter.

In his submission to the court, Additional Solicitor General Y J Dastur, who represented the central government, said CBI is ready to hold investigations in the Bhadu Sheikh murder case. He said that some physical clues may have been lost as several days have passed since the incident, though technical evidence will be present.

The HC had ordered CBI inquiry in the Bogtui violence in which eight persons were burnt to death on March 25. Another person, a woman, had succumbed to her injuries the next day.

With PTI inputs

