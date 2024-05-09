Beyond Ceasefire Talks: Israeli Attacks Feared To Intensify As Situation Worsens in Rafah

Gaza has found itself on the brink yet again following the attacks on Rafah on May 6. This had led to the closing of the Rafah and the Kerem Shalom crossings which are key for the flow of aid into Gaza. If this seizure of Rafah is a prelude to full-scale assault on the place, is still subject to conjecture but experts fear an absolute collapse of medical and humanitarian support if it amplifies in the coming days. The initial disagreements over terms of a ceasefire and the Hamas attack on Kerem Shalom which triggered Israel’s heavy offensive on Rafah seem to have dug deeper over the last few days, as a few senior officials said, on Tuesday, that the military offensive would not stop before the total elimination of Hamas in Gaza or the release of hostages held by them.



On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden made the US’ stance very clear in an interview with CNN, after the US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller had earlier confirmed that Israel’s attack on the Palestinian side of Rafah happened without Washington’s approval. “I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities, that deal with that problem,” assured Biden, if the IDF decided to move into civilian territories of Gaza.