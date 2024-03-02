BAPS Hindu Temple In Abu Dhabi Welcomes Public After Prime Minister Modi's Inauguration

The BAPS Hindu temple, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi last month, is now open to the public. The temple authorities have issued guidelines for visitors to ensure a serene atmosphere and smooth management of the premises.
Visitors are advised to cover the area between the neck, elbows, and ankles, and avoid wearing caps, t-shirts, or clothing with offensive designs. Tight-fitting or translucent attire is not allowed, and accessories causing distractions are discouraged.
Pets, outside food, and drinks are not permitted inside the temple. Additionally, the use of drones is strictly prohibited within the premises. These guidelines aim to maintain a peaceful environment.
"The wait is over! #AbuDhabiMandir is now open for all visitors and worshipers," announced the BAPS Hindu Mandir handle (@AbuDhabiMandir) along with a video of the temple.
Built in the Nagara style of architecture, using sandstone and marble, the BAPS Hindu Mandir is the largest in the Gulf region. The UAE, home to over 3.5 million Indians, also hosts three other Hindu temples in Dubai.