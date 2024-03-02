International

BAPS Hindu Temple In Abu Dhabi Welcomes Public After Prime Minister Modi's Inauguration

Following Prime Minister Modi's inauguration last month, the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi has officially opened to the public.

O
Outlook Web Desk
March 2, 2024
March 2, 2024
       
BAPS Hindu temple Photo: Twitter/BAPS Hindu temple
info_icon

The BAPS Hindu temple, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi last month, is now open to the public. The temple authorities have issued guidelines for visitors to ensure a serene atmosphere and smooth management of the premises.

Visitors are advised to cover the area between the neck, elbows, and ankles, and avoid wearing caps, t-shirts, or clothing with offensive designs. Tight-fitting or translucent attire is not allowed, and accessories causing distractions are discouraged.

Pets, outside food, and drinks are not permitted inside the temple. Additionally, the use of drones is strictly prohibited within the premises. These guidelines aim to maintain a peaceful environment.

"The wait is over! #AbuDhabiMandir is now open for all visitors and worshipers," announced the BAPS Hindu Mandir handle (@AbuDhabiMandir) along with a video of the temple.

Built in the Nagara style of architecture, using sandstone and marble, the BAPS Hindu Mandir is the largest in the Gulf region. The UAE, home to over 3.5 million Indians, also hosts three other Hindu temples in Dubai.

Tags

PM Modi

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement