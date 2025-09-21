Australia, Canada, And U.K. Recognize Palestinian Statehood In Bold Pre-UNGA Move

The announcements came in rapid succession. Canada, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, became the first G7 nation to recognize Palestine, with Carney emphasizing a “peaceful future” for both Israel and Palestine. Moments later, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared recognition to “revive the hope of peace” and a two-state solution, citing the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese followed, affirming the “independent and sovereign State of Palestine” in a joint statement with Foreign Minister Penny Wong, effective immediately.