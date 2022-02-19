Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Australia Accuses China Of Firing Laser At Its Surveillance Aircraft

Australia’s Defense Departme said the incident happened on Thursday when the P-8A Poseidon plane detected a laser illuminating the aircraft while in flight over the country’s northern approaches.

Australia Accuses China Of Firing Laser At Its Surveillance Aircraft
A type 054A guided missile frigate 'Wuhu', prepares to dock at Manila's South Harbor in Philippines AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 4:19 pm

The Australian Defense Department said that a Chinese navy ship fired a laser at one of its surveillance aircraft, putting the lives of the crew in danger. 

The incident happened on Thursday when the P-8A Poseidon plane detected a laser illuminating the aircraft while in flight over Australia's northern approaches, the department said. 

Such episodes are not uncommon as the US and its allies accuse China of asserting its military might, and have taken steps to challenge Beijing's growing clout in the western Pacific and elsewhere. 

The department said in a statement Saturday that the laser came from a People's Liberation Army Navy vessel. 

It was accompanying another Chinese ship that transited through the Torres Strait. Both ships were now in the Coral Sea, east of Australia, it said. 

“Illumination of the aircraft by the Chinese vessel is a serious safety incident,” the Defense Department said. 

“We strongly condemn unprofessional and unsafe military conduct. These actions could have endangered the safety and lives of the ADF personnel.” 

Lasers present a serious problem because when aimed at aircraft they can injure pilots or temporarily blind them -- which can present safety risks particularly as they are taking off and landing.

Two years ago, the US also accused the Chinese navy of firing a laser at one if its Poseidon planes over the Pacific. China denied it, saying the plane had circled at low altitude over its warship despite repeated warnings.

In 2019, Australian navy helicopter pilots reported being were hit by lasers while exercising in the South China Sea, forcing them to land as a precaution. 

In 2018, the US issued a formal complaint to the Chinese government over the use of high-grade lasers near the military base in Djibouti that were directed at aircraft and resulted in minor injuries to two American pilots.

Tensions have ratcheted up particularly in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost in its entirety, while the US and its allies insist on freedom of navigation and overflight in international waters.
 

Tags

International Australia China P-8A Poseidon Plane Beijing USA Indo-Pacific Region Pacific Sea People's Liberation Army Navy South China Sea
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Behind China's Olympics, The Saga Of A Chained Woman Unfolds

Behind China's Olympics, The Saga Of A Chained Woman Unfolds

Storm Over Brittania

White House Accuses Russia Of Cyberattacks Targeting Ukraine

Biden 'Convinced' Putin Has Decided To Further Invade Ukraine

Prince Harry Lawyers Say He Feels Unsafe Bringing Kids To UK

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight