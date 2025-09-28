At Least 77 Palestinians Killed, 379 Injured In Israeli Attacks Across Gaza In The Past 24 Hours

According to Gaza's health ministry, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed a total of 66,005 Palestinians and injured 168,162 since October 7, 2023.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Israels war on Gaza
Israeli strikes have killed 50,000+ Palestinians and injured 120,000 + in Gaza since October 2023. (for representative purposes only) Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. At least 77 Palestinians, including displaced civilians and aid seekers, have been killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza in the past 24 hours, with worsening humanitarian conditions and severe food shortages reported.

  2. Hamas says ceasefire talks remain suspended after an Israeli attack on its negotiation team in Doha, with no new proposals received from mediators.

At least 36 Palestinians have been killed in recent Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources cited by Al Jazeera. Among the dead are 10 displaced Palestinians in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza and 15 others in Gaza City.

In Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, two-and-a-half-month-old Eid Mahmoud Abu Jamma died due to malnutrition and lack of medical treatment, as reported by Nasser Hospital.

At least 77 Palestinians, including six aid seekers, have been killed and 379 injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza in the past 24 hours, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.

Conditions in famine-struck Gaza have worsened as the humanitarian aid is becoming scant. Reuters reported that before Israel's ground offensive in the enclave, Zikim Crossing was shut on September 12. As a result, the number of daily meals served in northern Gaza had dropped to 59,000 as of September 22 from 155,000 as of August 30.

Hamas has stated that ceasefire negotiations are currently sta lled following the Israeli strike on its negotiation team in Doha, Qatar, earlier in September. The group says it has not received any updated proposals from international mediators since the incident.

Netanyahu concluded with a final defiant message, saying Israel seeks to be a beacon of progress, ingenuity, innovation for the benefit of all humanity. - AP
Netanyahu Declares Israel ‘Not Done Yet’ With Gaza War As Delegations Walk Out Of UN Speech

BY Outlook News Desk

Tensions have also escalated in the West Bank. Israeli settlers reportedly attacked a Palestinian Bedouin community in the village of Mukhmas, located in the Jerusalem governorate, according to the Wafa news agency. Settlers allegedly cut off the only access road and damaged electricity infrastructure.

At the United Nations, the United Arab Emirates’ Foreign Minister, Lana Nusseibeh, condemned Israeli threats to annex parts of the West Bank, calling them "unacceptable" during her address to the UN General Assembly.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday signalled no let-up in the war on Gaza, telling the UN General Assembly that Israel would continue its military campaign despite international criticism and mounting civilian deaths.

Several delegations walked out during his address, which was marked by combative rhetoric and pointed attacks on Iran and its allies. Netanyahu held up a map he described as showing “Iran’s terror axis” and credited Israel with reshaping the Middle East through targeted killings of regional leaders.

The prime minister, who faces an International Criminal Court warrant over alleged war crimes, praised an Israeli operation in Lebanon that detonated pagers carried by Hezbollah fighters. “You remember those beepers, the pagers, we paged Hezbollah, and believe me, they got the message,” he said.

International pressure is mounting on Netanyahu as countries like Britain, France and Canada now recognise the Palestinian statehood and have put sanctions on Israel.

Protests also happened in Tel Aviv, with the hostages' families expressing that bombing the enclave also endangers the hostages.

(with inputs from Al Jazeera)

Published At:
