At Biden’s Last Quad, An Emphasis On Its Continuing Relevance  

Both Biden and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will bow out later this year. Hence this is in a way a farewell summit for both of them. Despite fears in certain quarters that the Quad could lose its shine if Republican Donald Trump wins the US elections, is not well founded. The Quad, after all, was first convened to counter China’s growing power in Asia. In fact, it was Donald Trump who, during his first term in office, publicly called out China and began the tit-for-tat tariff war. Biden followed Trump’s tough policy on China. The quad was revived in 2017, though the top leaders did not gather for an annual show of strength. But Foreign Ministers and officials have met regularly since then. So Modi and Biden’s assertion that the Quad will survive long into the future, as long as China is perceived as a threat, is realistic.