As Rwanda Marks 30th Anniversary Of 1994 Genocide, A Look Back At Violence That Killed Lakhs

Family photographs of some of those who died hang in a display in the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in Kigali, Rwanda.
Skulls on display at the Kigali Memorial for Victims of the 1994 Rwandan genocide in Kigali, Rwanda.
A tourist walks past family photographs of some of those who died in an exhibition at the Kigali Genocide Memorial centre in the capital Kigali, of Kigali, Rwanda.
Women carry water in Gahanga the outskirts of Kigali, Rwanda.
Children play soccer on the outskirts of Kigali, Rwanda.
Traders at Nyabugogo market on the outskirts of Kigali, Rwanda.
People walk on the streets of Kigali, Rwanda.