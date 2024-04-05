International

As Rwanda Marks 30th Anniversary Of 1994 Genocide, A Look Back At Violence That Killed Lakhs

Rwanda will on April 7 commemorate the 30th anniversary of the genocide, when ethnic Hutu extremists killed neighbours, friends and family during a three-month rampage of violence aimed at ethnic Tutsis and some moderate Hutus, leaving a death toll that Rwanda puts at 10,00,050.

Rwanda Genocide Anniversary | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga

Family photographs of some of those who died hang in a display in the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in Kigali, Rwanda.

Skulls on display at the Kigali Memorial for Victims of the 1994 Rwandan genocide in Kigali, Rwanda.

Family photographs of some of those who died hang in a display in the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in Kigali, Rwanda.

A tourist walks past family photographs of some of those who died in an exhibition at the Kigali Genocide Memorial centre in the capital Kigali, of Kigali, Rwanda.

Women carry water in Gahanga the outskirts of Kigali, Rwanda.

Children play soccer on the outskirts of Kigali, Rwanda.

Traders at Nyabugogo market on the outskirts of Kigali, Rwanda.

People walk on the streets of Kigali, Rwanda.

