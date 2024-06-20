Amid Spats In Netanyahu's Cabinet, IDF Spokesperson States Hamas 'Cannot Be Eliminated'

As the Gaza War rages on, the spats in Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet continue to grow. In a surprising turn of events, the Spokesperson for the Israel Defence Forces - Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has stated that Hamas as a group "cannot be eliminated".
Hagari's remarks were met by Netanyahu's ire who rebuked with the fact that eliminating the Iran-backed militant group is the "main war goal".
Speaking to Channel 13 news, the IDF Spokesperson stated that Hamas is a "idea that it rooters in the hearts of the people".
"This business of destroying Hamas, making Hamas disappear — it’s simply throwing sand in the eyes of the public,” stated Hagari, adding that "anyone who thinks we can eliminate Hamas is wrong."
In response to Hagari's statements, the Prime Minister's Office issued a statement reiterating the destroying Hamas is one of the main war goals of Israel since the attack of October 7, 2023.
The statement from Netanyahu's office stated that the security cabinet "has defined as one of the war goals the destruction of Hamas’s military and governance capabilities," adding that the IDF remains committed to the cause.
Later on, a release from the IDF Spokesperson's unit stated that Hagari's remarks have been "taken out of context".
The statement read that the IDF remains committed to the war goal, which includes the elimination of Hamas' governing and military abilities in the Gaza Strip. The statement added that the Rear Admiral addressed the issue of "eradicating Hamas as an ideology and idea".
Despite the statements and the clarification issued by the IDF, the remarks echo a similar statement made by Hagari in May where he stated that a "governmental alternative to Hamas would add pressure on the group".
'Not The Time For Petty Politics': Israeli PM's Warning To Coalition Partners
As the war rages on and the ceasefire talks in limbo once again, spats withing the Israeli cabinet have increased. Following Benjamin Gantz's resignation as war minister, infighting with Netanyahu's cabinet as increased.
Amid all the spats, the Israeli PM has urged members of the coalition, which was formed as a emergency government after the October 7 attack, to "get a grip".
"We are at war on several fronts, and we face great challenges and difficult decisions. Therefore, I vehemently demand that all coalition partners get a grip and rise to the occasion," stated Netanyahu in a video message to the cabinet.
“This is not the time for petty politics, this is not the time for legislation that endangers the coalition which is fighting for victory over our enemies,” the prime minister further added.