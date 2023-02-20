8 Injured, Many Trapped After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey-Syria Border Again

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, according to a report by Reuters. The Turkish president confirmed that the earthquake has left 8 people Injured as per a BBC report.

Hatay mayor, in Southern Turkey, also confirmed that people are trapped under rubble after the latest earthquake.

The first tremor was followed by a 5.8 magnitude tremor, Reuters reported. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said the earthquake was centered around the town of Defne, in Hatay province. According to early reports, no new casualties were immediately reported but witnesses said that some damaged buildings collapsed. This comes after a devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitude rocked large parts of Turkey and Syria flattening several structures and killing thousands of people just over two weeks ago, AP reported.

BREAKING: Another powerful earthquake has struck Turkey’s Hatay province, which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago. The magnitude 6.4-earthquake caused some damaged buildings to collapse, according to early reports. https://t.co/woNTCV3Hiu — The Associated Press (@AP) February 20, 2023



The President of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency, Yunus Sezer, said the number of earthquake deaths in the country has grown to 40,642, which takes the combined toll in Turkey and Syria to 44,330.

The Turkish disaster agency had earlier said they ceased rescue operations in all provinces affected by the recent massive earthquake, except for the two provinces that were hit the hardest.

(With inputs from agencies)