Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

8 Injured, Many Trapped After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey-Syria Border Again

Home International

8 Injured, Many Trapped After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey-Syria Border Again

The Turkish president confirmed that the earthquake has left 8 people Injured, as per a BBC report. Hatay mayor, in Southern Turkey, also confirmed that people are trapped under rubble after the latest earthquake.

Earthquake strikes the region again
Earthquake strikes the region again Photo: AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 11:17 pm

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, according to a report by Reuters. The Turkish president confirmed that the earthquake has left 8 people Injured as per a BBC report.

Hatay mayor, in Southern Turkey, also confirmed that people are trapped under rubble after the latest earthquake.

The first tremor was followed by a 5.8 magnitude tremor, Reuters reported. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said the earthquake was centered around the town of Defne, in Hatay province. According to early reports, no new casualties were immediately reported but witnesses said that some damaged buildings collapsed. This comes after a devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitude rocked large parts of Turkey and Syria flattening several structures and killing thousands of people just over two weeks ago, AP reported. 

Related stories

"We Appreciate Your Valuable Help": Turkey Ambassador's Thank You Note To India After Earthquake

Turkey Ends Earthquake Rescue Efforts Except In Two Provinces

Turkey: How Devastating Turkey Earthquake Threatens President Erdogan’s Grip On Power?


The President of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency, Yunus Sezer, said the number of earthquake deaths in the country has grown to 40,642, which takes the combined toll in Turkey and Syria to 44,330.

The Turkish disaster agency had earlier said they ceased rescue operations in all provinces affected by the recent massive earthquake, except for the two provinces that were hit the hardest.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags

International Turkey Turkey Syria Earthquake Turkey Earthquake Natural Disaster Turkey Earthquake 2023 Turkiye-Syria Earthquake
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria