Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

 US Approves USD 100 Million Fund Transfer For Anti-Armour Missiles To Ukraine

The transfer brings the total of U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to USD 2.4 billion since Biden took office last January.

 US Approves USD 100 Million Fund Transfer For Anti-Armour Missiles To Ukraine
Javeline Anti-Armour Missile AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 8:48 am

President Joe Biden approved a USD 100 million transfer of Javelin anti-armour missiles to Ukraine on Tuesday, according to an administration official.

The transfer brings the total of U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to USD 2.4 billion since Biden took office last January.

The White House announced late Tuesday that Biden approved the assistance, which is funded as part of a broader USD 13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine approved by Congress last month after Russia's invasion. 

Related stories

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thanks Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher for Their Support

White House: Encouraging Indian Leaders To Work With US To Stand Against Russia's Invasion

The administration official confirmed that it was for a transfer of the Javelin missiles, which have been requested by the Ukrainian military to combat Russian armour.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter. (AP)  MRJ

Tags

International US USD 100 Million Ukraine ' Missile Javelin Anti-Armour Missile Anti-Armour Missile Joe Biden US President
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Relationship

Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Relationship

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat