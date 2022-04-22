Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

 President Xi Elected As Delegate To CPC Congress, All Set To Get Endorsement For Rare 3rd Term

Xi, 68, was elected delegate to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the party's Guangxi regional Congress by a unanimous vote on Friday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

 President Xi Elected As Delegate To CPC Congress, All Set To Get Endorsement For Rare 3rd Term
Chinese President Xi Jinping AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 8:30 pm

China's ruling Communist Party has set the ball rolling for a rare third term for President Xi Jinping as he was “unanimously elected” as a delegate for the once-in-five-year party Congress to be held in the next few months which was widely expected to put a seal of approval for his continuation.

Xi, 68, was elected delegate to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the party's Guangxi regional Congress by a unanimous vote on Friday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi was nominated by the CPC Central Committee as a candidate for delegate to the 20th CPC National Congress, scheduled to be held in the second half of 2022, the report said.

Related stories

China Plane Crash: 'Shocked' Xi Jinping Orders 'All-Out' Search And Rescue

US Focus On Russia Takes Attention Away From China, And It Suits Xi Jinping

The CPC Congress of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region was held on Thursday and Friday in the regional capital of Nanning.

The Congress, which is due to be held in November, has been preponed apparently as the leadership get-on with it early in view of complex and fluid national and international situation starting from relapse of COVID-19 virus in the country paralysing Shanghai and the deepening Russia-Ukraine war in which Beijing was caught in the middle with mounting US pressure to break off from close ally Moscow. 

Tags

International Chinese President Xi Jinping CPC Congress Third Term Delegate Communist Party Of China (CPC) Communism Communist Country
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Daniel Craig, Eight Actors Speculated To Play The Next James Bond

After Daniel Craig, Eight Actors Speculated To Play The Next James Bond

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court