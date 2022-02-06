Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
 Camilla Should Be Queen Consort When Prince Charles Becomes King: Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II set out her hopes for her daughter-in-law Camilla while celebrating her 70th year on the throne.

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 7:28 am

In a significant intervention, Queen Elizabeth II has said her daughter-in-law and  Duchess of Cornwall Camilla will be Queen when Prince Charles becomes the King.

Queen Elizabeth II used her Platinum Jubilee national message on Saturday to back Camilla, shaping the future of the monarchy.

The Queen expressed her "sincere wish" that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King.

As she reached her 70th year on the throne, Elizabeth II, set out her hopes for her daughter-in-law, once a royal mistress and now certain to be called Queen and crowned at Charles’s side.

The Queen, 95, said in the written message: "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me."

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," she said. 

