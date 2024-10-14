Under the visionary leadership of digital reformer Siddharth Rajsekar, the Freedom Business Retreat 2024 (FBR) witnessed a historic celebration as 6 Ten Crore Champions and 22 One Crore Champions were honored. This extraordinary achievement highlights Internet Lifestyle Hub’s (ILH) mission of creating super coaches—individuals who not only transform their own lives but also profoundly impact others through their expertise and dedication.
For the first time in the history of the ILH, six remarkable individuals—Ritu Agarwal, Harvi Shah, Shruti Chaudhary, Vishal Saini, Sakshi Chandrakar, and Purushottam Hambarde—were bestowed with the prestigious Ten Crore Champion award. These champions, each with their unique journey, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Siddharth Rajsekar, praising his unwavering mentorship. They recounted how they surrendered to his transformative process, allowing him to guide them through the toughest challenges, leading to their remarkable personal and professional success.
In addition to these Ten Crore Champions, 22 inspiring members of the ILH community were recognized as One Crore Champions. Furthermore, 85 exemplary coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame, honoring their dedication, consistency, and excellence in their fields.
The theme of FBR 2024, "The 5 Elements," resonated deeply with the attendees, symbolizing the pillars of success that Siddharth Rajsekar champions—Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Ether. Each element, metaphorically representing resilience, adaptability, passion, vision, and higher purpose, was reflected in the accomplishments of the award winners.
Siddharth Rajsekar, often hailed as a digital reformer, continues to reshape the landscape of coaching and entrepreneurship in India. His mission goes far beyond financial success. It is about building a global community of leaders committed to addressing real-world challenges, creating a lasting impact, and making the world a better place.
This monumental achievement at FBR 2024 further solidifies ILH’s position as the fastest-growing community of coaches, trainers, and educators, boasting over 30,000 paid members. Together, they strive to elevate themselves and support one another on their path to excellence.
Siddharth is deeply revered by thousands across the world for his humility, groundedness, and unwavering focus on reforming education and employment systems. His vision extends beyond traditional coaching—he aims to carry forward the legacy of Nalanda, fostering boundless learning and open-mindedness in the digital era. Just as Nalanda was a pillar of knowledge, ILH is creating an environment that encourages the continuous flow of wisdom, enabling its members to exchange perspectives and grow together.
One particular quote from the retreat struck a chord with all in attendance: "You die twice—once when your soul leaves your body, and the second time when your name is mentioned for the last time." This profound message left each coach inspired to create a legacy that would live on forever, through the lives they touch and the impact they make.