Empowering Your Loved Ones With Freedom SIP

The Freedom SIP facility lets you start investing in small, systematic installments in a mutual fund scheme of your choice. This SIP can either be started by you for your sibling or by your sibling directly as guided by you. Ideally, since financial freedom is a long-term goal, one could choose to start a SIP in an equity-oriented mutual fund which will be the source scheme. One will also have to determine the amount of their monthly instalment and the tenure they wish to invest for. Once the investment period comes to an end, the SIP gets replaced by a SWP or Systematic Withdrawal Plan. The accumulated money is transferred to a target scheme selected by the investor before the withdrawals begin. The target scheme in this case could be a lower risk scheme such as a hybrid fund or a debt-oriented fund to ensure less volatility in corpus value at the time of withdrawing. The withdrawal amount can be set based on one’s needs. The withdrawals last till a predetermined date or till the money in the target scheme is exhausted.