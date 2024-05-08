Bitcoin Price Rises: Soars To $65,155 Aiming $70,000 Milestone

As Bitcoin experienced a significant drop in price after the halving, the broader crypto market followed it, landing in the red for some time.
Thankfully, BTC began to recover its losses and reached the $65k mark, aiming to surpass the $70k milestone.
With BTC anticipated to climb back to pre-halving levels, many popular crypto tokens turned positive this week.
However, meme coins have captured significant attention recently, with many experts suggesting that these four possess explosive potential and could bring 100x returns after their listing.
Let’s check them out and see what they bring to the table.
Advertisement
Bitcoin Gradually Recovers Post-Halving Losses – Surpassing 1 Billion Transactions in Just 15 Years
Bitcoin (BTC) started the week strong, sustaining its value well over the $64,000 level and peaking at $65,155. This increase was influenced by investor reactions to the softer US NFP data, raising hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut in September and boosting Bitcoin's charm.
The Bitcoin blockchain has now processed more than 1 billion transactions, affirming its expanding role as a significant payment system. Impressively, Bitcoin reached this milestone in just 15 years, outpacing Visa, which took 25 years to achieve the same. This highlights Bitcoin's fast growth.
Advertisement
Market specialists predict that Bitcoin’s adoption will continue to increase, propelled by growing institutional interest and new financial offerings, such as spot Bitcoin ETFs.
Meanwhile, several new crypto projects are positioning themselves to surpass ‘big players’ and deliver major returns, with many believing these four carry the most explosive. Let’s explore these projects!
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) — Rising Multi-Chain Cryptocurrency Achieves Major Milestone with Over $13M Raised in Its Hot Presale
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) is an emerging crypto project with the potential to become a leading token across various blockchains, inspired by the popular Dogecoin. Currently in its presale stage, Dogeverse has already attracted massive attention from early investors, collecting over $13 million in funds, which says a lot about its market appeal.
This token includes a staking feature where investors can secure their $DOGEVERSE tokens to earn annual returns around 76%, offering a good opportunity for passive income. Initially launched on Ethereum, Dogeverse plans to broaden its presence to other prominent platforms including Binance, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Base, improving its accessibility.
With a total release of 200 billion tokens, 30 billion are designated for the presale, while 20 billion are set aside for staking rewards, each priced at $0.0003. The rising interest in $DOGEVERSE highlights its promise, with many experts anticipating major growth right after listing.
Sealana ($SEAL) — A Seal-Themed Meme Coin Aiming to Explode Through Its Twist on American Cartoon Culture
Sealana ($SEAL), a new animal-themed meme coin from Solana, is creating a hype in the crypto market with its high potential. Drawing inspiration from the "Gamer Guy" character in "South Park," Sealana aims to rebuild the traditional American dream through the lens of a humorous seal character deeply involved in the crypto sphere.
Advertisement
In just a few days, Sealana has successfully raised over $260K in its presale, indicating strong investor interest. This flood of early investments, especially from key influencers, underscores the promising outlook for $SEAL.
Investors interested in participating in Sealana's fixed-price presale need only a wallet with Solana funds. During the ICO, for each SOL invested, contributors will receive 6,900 $SEAL tokens, positioning them to benefit from price increases both during and after the presale.
Purchases can be made through a widget on the project's website or by transferring SOL to the specified decentralized wallet address: DJ15ZYXqUNMYJ3hL7z4ciSaSFAw5cbos3YjGpdvwmF6c. As the presale price is expected to rise, all interested in early investments should hurry to secure $SEAL tokens, before the anticipated price surge.
Advertisement
WienerAI ($WAI) — Draws Major Attention with an Impressive $1.1M Raised in Record Time
WienerAI ($WAI) is a witty new meme token on the ERC20 blockchain, aiming to rise to prominence as the 'top dog' in the crypto realm. Merging the viral appeal of memes with AI technology, $WAI is garnering significant investor interest, much like its predecessor, ScottyAI, which quickly amassed millions in funding.
$WAI is showing even greater potential, with expectations of a considerable uptick. Early birds in the presale are reaping massive staking rewards, with an impressive 808% APY currently on offer.
The total supply of tokens is capped at 69 billion, with 40% set aside for the presale. As the presale is gaining traction, potential investors are encouraged to act fast to use the opportunity before the token skyrockets.
Advertisement
Priced at $0.000704 each, the token has already raised over $1.1 million during the presale, positioning itself as one of the most promising new entries in the crypto market.
As the Sponge V2 ($SPONGE) Presale Nears Its End – Investors Rush to Secure the Remaining Tokens Before the Price Explodes
Sponge V2 ($SPONGE) is the upgraded version of the original $SPONGE meme token, which previously achieved a $100 million market cap and delivered 100x returns to its early investors. This updated version claims additional features such as staking rewards, promising huge profits.
With the rapid success of its predecessor, there are high expectations for Sponge V2 to redo those achievements. To promote long-term holding, the project has implemented a staking system that offers considerable rewards for locking in Sponge V1 tokens, with benefits in $SPONGE V2 available for up to four years.
Advertisement
Moreover, $SPONGE V2 includes a Play-to-Earn game inspired by the popular SpongeBob SquarePants, increasing user involvement. As the presale winds down, investors should be quick and use the opportunity to secure the remaining tokens at favorable prices.
The Bottom Line
As Bitcoin started to recoup its losses early this week, many popular tokens also followed suit and emerged from the red.
With many experts predicting BTC will return to pre-halving levels, investors are actively seeking tokens with explosive potential for major profits in the coming weeks.
These four emerging meme coins have set themselves apart by building large communities and achieving significant gains in their impressive presales.
Advertisement
As their price is expected to jump right after their listing, investors should hurry to grab the remaining tokens at reasonable rates.