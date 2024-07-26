BigMuscles Nutrition Leading The Way In Whey Protein Supplements Slams Influencer For False Information

Recent judgement for the brand has introduced a new layer of safety for the brands in the industry. The High Court has barred the influencer forspreading or conveying any kind of misinformation, particularly as social media amplifies misinformation.The influencer was asked to delete & further refrain from spreading any mis information against the brand. The ruling serves as a reminder that influencers, who significantly impact public opinion, & spoil the long built consumer truth of the brands. This decision underscores a broader trend of increased scrutiny on influencers and their potential liability for misleading statements on social media to garner views on their channels.