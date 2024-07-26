Hub4Business

Discover The Reasons For The Increase In Investor Participation In Indian Stock Market

India's stock market is witnessing an unprecedented surge in investor participation. As of July 2024, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has nearly 180 million registered retail investors.

Indian Stock Market
Discover The Reasons For The Increase In Investor Participation In Indian Stock Market
info_icon

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has also seen substantial growth, with the registered retail investor base crossing 169 million in March 2024. This heightened retail participation in stock markets reflects broader changes in investment behaviour and wealth creation in India. But what is driving this sudden change?

Improved Investment Landscape

The investment landscape in India has evolved very quickly. Mobile apps and online platforms offering a range of investment services have become increasingly popular. Today, it is very easy to open a Demat and trading account and get started with investments.

The introduction of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has also revolutionised the way transactions are conducted. In addition, new investors now have easier access to automated and technical tools that were once primarily available for seasoned investors. For example, advanced charting tools and algorithmic trading platforms.  

Growth of Mutual Funds and SIPs

As of May 2024, the Assets Under Management (AUM) of the Indian Mutual Fund Industry reached ₹58.91 trillion, a six-fold increase from ₹10.11 trillion in 2014. This growth is significantly driven by systematic investment plans (SIPs), which have become a popular choice among investors. In April 2024, SIP contributions hit an all-time high of ₹20,371 crore. The ease of setting up SIPs and the ability to start with small amounts have made mutual funds an accessible investment option for many.​

Financial Literacy and Awareness

Another significant driver behind the rising investor participation is improved financial literacy and awareness, particularly among young investors. Compared to a decade ago, there’s better access to quality information and educational resources. Thanks to social media, financial influencers, and educational websites, learning about stock market investments is far more accessible now. There's also an increasing number of young people are aspiring for financial independence and early retirement.

Regulatory Reforms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has increased its scrutiny and regulation of the market participants. This offers additional assurance, transparency and security in your investments. Whether it is Futures & options trading or Initial Public Offering, SEBI has established multiple parameters for companies to ensure fair and transparent practices.

Future Prospects

Despite the impressive strides, experts say that India’s stock market journey is far from complete. India's relative performance still lags behind other countries, and many Indians remain wary of financial markets, preferring traditional investments like real estate and gold. According to reports, only 2-3% of our country’s population participates in the stock markets. 

But this may change faster than we expect. As infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and investor education continue to improve, India is poised for sustained growth in retail investor participation. If you want to begin your investment journey, you can explore Sharekhan for advanced tools and resources that can enhance your investing experience. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  2. IND-W Vs BAN-W Semi-Final, Women's Asia Cup 2024: India Thrash Bangladesh To Enter 9th Successive Final
  3. Jonty Rhodes Named Brand Ambassador Of Pro Cricket League; Delhi-NCR To Host First Season
  4. Ireland Vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 2 Live Score: Ireland Lose Two As Moor Reaches Fifty
  5. England Vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Atkinson, Wood Bring ENG Back After Solid WI Start
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Harry Maguire Labels England Criticism 'A Bit Ridiculous' After Finals Defeat
  2. English Premier League: Lindstrom Joins Everton On Loan From Napoli
  3. Football at Paris Olympics: Hayes Seeking To Solve 'Easy Fixes' Following United States Win
  4. Spain Women Trump Japan 2-1 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  5. Brazil Women Edge Out Nigeria 1-0 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  4. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  2. Bombay HC Directs CWC To Hand Over Custody Of Children To 'Adoptive' Parents
  3. ‘Petty Politics Even On Kargil Vijay Diwas’: Opposition Slams Modi For Agnipath Remarks
  4. Outlook Talks | Chinki Sinha in conversation with Actor, Filmmaker & Playwright Rajat Kapoor
  5. 'To Protest Discrimination In Budget': Mamata Banerjee To Attend NITI Aayog Meet Amid Opp Boycott
Entertainment News
  1. Rishab Shetty Starrer 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Aiming For Summer 2025 Release: Report
  2. 'Superstar Thatha' Rajinikanth Drops His Unwilling Grandson To School, Fans Cannot Get Over The Adorable Post
  3. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film
  4. Akshay Kumar Slams People Who Troll Him For Doing Four Films In A Year: If Someone Is Getting Work, Let Them Do It
  5. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer The Best Marvel Film To Date
US News
  1. Elon Musk’s Daughter Refutes His Claims In A Public Rebuke, Calls It ‘Entirely Fake’
  2. California Park Fire Burns Over 125,000 Acres, Suspected Arson Arrested|Firefighters Still Struggling To Contain Oregon Fire
  3. 'Will Make A Fantastic President': Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris
  4. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  5. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
World News
  1. Elon Musk’s Daughter Refutes His Claims In A Public Rebuke, Calls It ‘Entirely Fake’
  2. French Train Network Targeted In 'Massive Attack' Hours Before Olympics. What We Know
  3. Elon Musk's Daughter Reacts To His 'Son Killed By Woke Mind Virus' Remark | Here's What She Said
  4. Netanyahu To Meet Trump At Mar-a-Lago, Mending Years-Long Rift
  5. California Park Fire Burns Over 125,000 Acres, Suspected Arson Arrested|Firefighters Still Struggling To Contain Oregon Fire
Latest Stories
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  6. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  7. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  8. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film