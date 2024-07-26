Discover The Reasons For The Increase In Investor Participation In Indian Stock Market

Growth of Mutual Funds and SIPs

As of May 2024, the Assets Under Management (AUM) of the Indian Mutual Fund Industry reached ₹58.91 trillion, a six-fold increase from ₹10.11 trillion in 2014. This growth is significantly driven by systematic investment plans (SIPs), which have become a popular choice among investors. In April 2024, SIP contributions hit an all-time high of ₹20,371 crore. The ease of setting up SIPs and the ability to start with small amounts have made mutual funds an accessible investment option for many.​