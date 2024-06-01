Healthcare Spotlight

Dr Shamik Das - What are the common scalp conditions?

The relatively dark and warm environment on the scalp surface makes it a prime spot for fungal infections and parasitic infestations commonly associated with various scalp issues.

Dr Shamik Das
info_icon

The scalp is unique among skin areas in humans due to its dense concentration of hair follicles and its tendency to produce a lot of oil (sebum). The relatively dark and warm environment on the scalp surface makes it a prime spot for fungal infections and parasitic infestations commonly associated with various scalp issues.1

Washing Your Scalp Helps Control Scalp Conditions and Infections:

Dandruff: Characterized by loosely adherent, small white or gray flakes, dandruff can be embarrassing and uncomfortable. Proper hair washing techniques and sticking to a consistent hair wash routine can help manage dandruff effectively.1

Head lice: Head lice are primarily spread through direct head-to-head (hair-to-hair) contact, although less commonly, they can also be transmitted through shared clothing or belongings. This occurs when lice crawl onto these items or when eggs attached to shed hairs fall onto them. Practicing good hygiene habits is crucial for preventing and managing the spread of head lice. For instance, it's important not to share combs, brushes, or towels. Additionally, laundering clothes and linens used by individuals with head lice in a washing machine can help minimize the risk of transmission.2

Ringworm: Ringworms on the scalp can be transmitted through direct contact with an infected person or animal and from the environment. Employing good hygiene practices, such as refraining from sharing personal items like combs, towels, or other belongings and maintaining regular hand-washing routines, can help protect oneself from infection.2

To conclude,

A healthy scalp and hair rely on practicing good hygiene and adhering to proper hair care routines, which can aid in the prevention and management of various diseases and conditions. Use suitable shampoo and running water to eliminate dirt, oil, and unwanted residues, thus keeping your scalp clean and healthy.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD

