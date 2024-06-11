Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Mayank Bajpai - What Hair Care And Hygiene Measures Can Be Adopted For Maintaining A Healthy Scalp?

The scalp, like any other part of the body, requires regular cleansing and care to stay healthy. It is prone to accumulating dirt, oil, sweat, and product buildup, leading to clogged pores, inflammation, and scalp conditions. Proper hygiene practices not only keep the scalp clean but also promote better blood circulation and nutrient delivery to the hair follicles, fostering optimal hair growth.

Dr. Mayank Bajpai
info_icon

Hair Wash Routine:2

  • Adjust your hair washing frequency according to your scalp's oil production. 

  • If your scalp tends to be oily, wash your hair more frequently, potentially up to once a day. 

  • If your hair is chemically treated, it may be drier, necessitating less frequent washing. 

  • As you age, your scalp naturally produces less oil, which may mean you can shampoo less often. If you notice flakes in your hair, it could indicate insufficient shampooing, potentially leading to dandruff and other scalp conditions.

Proper Application of Shampoo:2

  • When cleansing your hair, prioritize the scalp rather than washing the entire length of your hair. 

  • Overwashing the length of your hair alone can result in flyaway strands that appear lackluster and coarse.


Use conditioner after every shampoo:2

  • Apply conditioner after every wash unless you opt for a "2-in-1" shampoo, which combines cleansing and conditioning properties. 

  • Conditioning plays a vital role in enhancing the appearance of damaged or weathered hair by boosting shine, reducing static electricity, improving strength, and providing some defense against harmful UV rays.

Proper application of conditioner:2

  • To avoid weighing down fine hair, concentrate conditioner solely on the tips of your hair.

  • Avoid application to the scalp or along the length of the hair.


Choose a shampoo and conditioner wisely:2

  • Select haircare products tailored to your specific hair type. 

  • Whether you color your hair or undergo chemical treatments, choose shampoos and conditioners designed to address those needs. 

  • For instance, opt for color-treated hair shampoo if you dye your hair, or consider using a "2-in-1" shampoo if your hair is damaged. 

  • Regardless of price, numerous shampoo and conditioner brands offer similar benefits, so choose products that suit your hair requirements best.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Special Parl Session Likely From June 24; Amravati Will Be Sole Capital Of Andhra, Says Naidu
  2. Chinese Man Dies After Attempting Suicide In Bihar Jail
  3. A Brief History Of RSS In India 
  4. Rift In RSS-BJP? Mohan Bhagwat Reminds Them Of ‘Decorum’; Organiser Says BJP Didn’t Listen To ‘Voices On The Streets’
  5. Woman Trekker From Maharashtra Dies In Manali
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Will Not Be Starring In MCU's 'Deadpool And Wolverine'? Here's What We Know
  2. From Trekking To Scuba Diving, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Share Highlights From Their Fun-Filled Fiji Vacation
  3. Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Supports 'Animal' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga
  4. Here’s What Ashutosh Rana Has To Say About Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
Sports News
  1. Euro 2024: Prince William Meets ENG Football Team - In Pics
  2. World Championship of Legends 2024: Chris Gayle To Lead West Indies Champions In UK
  3. India Vs United States Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch IND Vs USA Match
  4. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  5. India Secures Hosting Rights For 2025 FIH Junior Hockey World Cup
World News
  1. Rebecca Grossman Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Hit-And-Run Death Of Two Little Boys
  2. 'Violence Never Acceptable:' Canada Responds To Posters Showing Assassination Of Former PM Indira Gandhi
  3. What’s It Like Inside Boeing's Starliner Spacecraft Carrying Sunita Williams
  4. Cicada Invasion In Illinois Isn't Over. Here's What Happens Next
  5. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Special Parl Session Likely From June 24; Amravati Will Be Sole Capital Of Andhra, Says Naidu