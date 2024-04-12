Dr. Mandalapu Narendra Babu - Could Your Frequent Acid Reflux Be GERD? Understand This If You Experience Acid Reflux Often

GERD, when left untreated, can result in severe life-threatening complications. The most common is Esophagitis, inflammation of the food pipe. It produces consistent burning pain that can make swallowing and eating difficult. If left untreated, the inflammation can cause ulcers of the tube's lining, bleeding, or both. Repeated cycles of Esophagitis and healing can lead to scarring and narrowing of the tube, known as Esophageal stricture. Ongoing damage to the esophagus caused by stomach acid can trigger cellular changes to the esophagus lining. It is a condition in which severe inflammation and acid conspire to produce premalignant changes in the cells that line the esophagus. With Barrett's esophagus, the squamous cells that line the lower esophagus are replaced by gland cells. Some 2% to 5% of people with Barrett's esophagus develop cancer.