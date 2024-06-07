Healthcare Spotlight

Dr Deepak Singh - How To Treat Acne: Effective Skincare Tips And Products

Acne occurs when hair follicles become clogged with oil and dead skin cells, leading to the growth of bacteria and inflammation. Several factors contribute to the development of acne, including hormonal changes, genetics, diet, stress, and skincare products

Dr Deepak Singh
info_icon

Acne is a common skin condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It causes spots, oily skin and sometimes skin that's hot or painful to touch.

What causes acne?

Acne occurs when hair follicles become clogged with oil and dead skin cells, leading to the growth of bacteria and inflammation. Several factors contribute to the development of acne, including hormonal changes, genetics, diet, stress, and skincare products. Understanding these underlying causes is essential for devising an effective treatment plan.1

Acne can be of different types and may require different skincare regimen:2

  • Blackheads and Whiteheads: Blackheads and whiteheads, caused by clogged pores, differ in appearance. Whiteheads form when pores close, while blackheads occur when pores remain open. Scrubbing won't clear blackheads, as they're not dirt but trapped debris. Dermatologists recommend retinoids and benzoyl peroxide wash to treat them. If persistent, seek dermatological intervention, such as comedo extraction or prescription treatments, after six to eight weeks of home care.

  • Papules and Pustules: Early pimples, known as papules, are small, red, inflamed bumps caused by excess oil, bacteria, and dead skin cells. Treatment involves using acne face wash with benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid, with severe cases warranting dermatological consultation. Pus-filled pimples, or pustules, resemble papules but contain yellowish fluid. Similar treatment applies, emphasizing avoidance of popping to prevent exacerbation. If home remedies fail after six to eight weeks, dermatological assessment is recommended for further intervention.

  • Acne nodules and cysts: These are severe blemishes that penetrate deep into the skin, often resulting in permanent scarring upon healing. Seeking dermatological treatment is essential for managing this type of acne, with early intervention minimizing the risk of long-term scarring.

Skincare Tips for Preventing and Managing Acne Breakouts3

  • Cleanse Gently: Use a gentle cleanser twice daily to remove excess oil, dirt, and impurities from the skin without stripping it of its natural moisture.

  • Exfoliate Regularly: Exfoliation helps to remove dead skin cells and prevent pore blockages. Choose a gentle exfoliant with ingredients like salicylic acid or glycolic acid to unclog pores and promote cell turnover.

  • Moisturize Daily: Even oily and acne-prone skin needs hydration. Opt for oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturizers to keep the skin hydrated without exacerbating acne breakouts.

  • Use Non-Comedogenic Products: Look for skincare and makeup products labeled as non-comedogenic, meaning they are formulated to not clog pores and cause acne.

  • Avoid Touching Your Face: Touching your face can transfer bacteria and oil from your hands to your skin, leading to breakouts. Keep your hands away from your face, and avoid picking or squeezing pimples.

  • Protect Your Skin from the Sun: Sun exposure can worsen acne and lead to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Always wear sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, and choose oil-free, non-comedogenic formulas.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD

