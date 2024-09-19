Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Avdhesh Kumar Singh - Signs, Symptoms And Early Prevention Of OA

Recognizing the early warning signs of OA and understanding its progression is crucial for early intervention and effective management.

Dr. Avdhesh Kumar Singh
Dr. Avdhesh Kumar Singh
info_icon

  • Osteoarthritis (OA) is a degenerative joint disease affecting millions worldwide.

  • It is a "wear and tear" condition generally associated with aging.

  • The prevalence increased substantially with age, from 9.7% among people aged 45–54 to 36% of those aged 75 and over.

Recognizing the early warning signs of OA and understanding its progression is crucial for early intervention and effective management.

  • The earliest symptom of OA is often joint pain, which may initially be mild or intermittent. It typically worsens with activity and improves with rest.

  • Joint stiffness, particularly in the morning or after periods of inactivity, is another warning sign of OA. This stiffness usually lasts less than 30 minutes and tends to improve with movement.

  • As OA progresses, individuals may notice a gradual decrease in their joint's range of motion. This can manifest as difficulty bending, straightening, or fully extending the affected joint.

  • Some people with OA may experience a grating sensation or popping sound when moving the affected joint. This sensation is caused by the roughening of joint surfaces due to cartilage loss.

  • Swelling and Tendernessand warmth around the affected joint, more pronounced after periods of activity or prolonged use of the joint.

  • Muscle weakness and joint instability may develop as OA progresses, making it challenging to perform daily activities such as walking, climbing stairs, or grasping objects.

While OA is a chronic condition with no cure, its progression can be slowed or managed through early intervention and appropriate treatment. Key Strategies for include-

  • Maintaining a Healthy Weight as excess weight puts added stress on the joints, particularly weight-bearing joints such as the knees, hips, and spine.

  • Regular physical activitymaintains joint flexibility, strength, and function. Regular moderate exercises such as brisk walking, swimming, or cycling can help maintain general health and promote joint strength.

  • Protect Your Joints. Avoid activities that place excessive stress on the joints, such as repetitive high-impact exercises or heavy lifting. Use proper techniques and protective gear during physical activity to minimize the risk of joint damage. Balance rest and activity throughout the day.  

  • Protect Your Joints. Avoid activities that place excessive stress on the joints, such as repetitive high-impact exercises or heavy lifting. Use proper techniques and protective gear during physical activity to minimize the risk of joint damage. Balance rest and activity throughout the day.  

  • Attending Joint Injuries Promptly, such as sprains, strains, or fractures, can help prevent long-term damage and reduce the risk of developing OA in the affected joint. Seeking medical attention, following recommended treatment protocols, and engaging in rehabilitation exercises can promote optimal healing and joint function.

  • Regulate Blood Sugar Levels. High blood sugar (glucose) levels accelerate the formation of specific molecules that increase the rigidity of cartilage and heighten its susceptibility to mechanical strain. Additionally, diabetes can instigate widespread inflammation, resulting in the cartilage damage.

  • Maintain good posture and proper body mechanics during daily activities. Use ergonomic tools and furniture, such as supportive chairs or cushioned mats, and take regular breaks to move around.

  • Manage Stress: Find ways to reduce or avoid stress through meditation, deep breathing exercises, listening to calming music, connecting with friends and family, doing fun activities.

  • Follow a healthy lifestyle. Eating a healthy diet, getting good, sound sleep, and refraining from tobacco and alcohol intake—can boost overall wellness and reduce the risk of OA.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin-Jadeja Stand Heralds India Revival - Data Debrief
  2. Ben Stokes Injury Update: ENG Test Captain To Have Hamstring Scan Before PAK Tour
  3. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin Joins Jadeja As Indian Legends Form Exclusive All-Rounders' Club
  4. AFG Vs SA: Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Who Plays For KKR, Bamboozles Proteas In Sharjah - WATCH
  5. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Rahul Bheke Puts The Blues In Lead With Fifth-Minute Goal
  2. Pep Guardiola To Leave Man City? Spaniard Facing More Questions About His MCFC Future
  3. WSL 2024-25: Manchester City Women Know 'Exactly What To Do' To Win Title, Says Manager Gareth Taylor
  4. English Premier League Champions Manchester City Set Foot In India For Trophy Tour
  5. Southampton Vs Ipswich Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  2. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  3. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  4. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  5. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bihar: Parts of Patna, Nalanda Inundated As Rising River Waters Breach Small Dams
  2. India Slams US Court Summons In Pannun Assassination Plot Case
  3. Fish Oil, Beef In Tirupati Laddu: Lab Report Supports Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's Claim; YSRCP Denies
  4. EY Employee Row: Centre Probes Matter After Mother Cites 'Overwork' As Cause Of Death
  5. Blue Star And The Golden Temple
Entertainment News
  1. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  2. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  3. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  4. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
  5. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
US News
  1. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  2. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  3. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  4. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
World News
  1. Sweden Charges Woman With War Crimes For Allegedly Torturing Yazidi Women, And Children In Syria
  2. Green Sahara: An Unusual Shift In Weather Pattern Makes The Impossible Possible | What Does It Mean
  3. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts
  4. Kamituga In Congo Becomes Epicentre Of Mpox As New Strains Spread
  5. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Local Boy Ashwin Shines With A Century - IND (339/6)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know