Dr. Arpit Goyal - Understanding Arthritis And Joint Pain

It is important to note that osteoarthritis affects each person differently. For some, it is relatively mild and does not affect day-to-day activities, while for others, it causes significant pain and disability.

Osteoarthritis symptoms typically occur gradually, often affecting one or a few joints initially. Common symptoms include:

Joint Pain

Joint stiffness

Alterations in joint structure

Swelling in and around the joint

The sensation of joint looseness or instability.

Management of OA Pain

Managing OA pain involves a multimodal approach tailored to individual needs and preferences. Treatment strategies may include:

Regular physical activity , including yoga, aerobic exercise, strength training, and flexibility exercises

Maintaining a healthy weight

Over-the-counter or prescription medications as suggested by your Dr.

Physical therapy interventions , including manual therapy, therapeutic exercises, modalities (e.g., heat, cold, ultrasound), and joint protection techniques

Using assistive devices such as braces, splints, canes, or orthotic inserts

Adopting healthy lifestyle habits, such as maintaining good posture, avoiding repetitive stress on joints, practicing joint-friendly activities, and implementing ergonomic modifications

Surgical options such as joint replacement surgery (e.g., knee replacement, hip replacement) or arthroscopic surgery

Osteoarthritis is a severe but manageable condition. Working closely with healthcare professionals and formulating individualized treatment plans can help mitigate the symptoms and empower the individual to live well with OA.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD