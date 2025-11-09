Telangana: Campaigning Ends for Jubilee Hills Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Voting

Campaigning for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election concludes on Sunday, with polling set for November 11 and counting on November 14.
Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy led an extensive campaign for Congress, while top BJP and BRS leaders also conducted daily roadshows and ‘padayatras’.
Campaigning for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency bypoll will conclude at 5 PM on Sunday.
Polling is scheduled for November 11, with vote counting to take place on November 14.
The by-election was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year following a heart attack.
The BJP has fielded Deepak Reddy, while the BRS candidate is Gopinath’s widow, Sunita. The ruling Congress has nominated Naveen Yadav, who also has the backing of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.
The bypoll has gained considerable political importance, marked by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy personally leading the Congress campaign in the constituency for several days — an unusual move for a chief minister in a by-election.
The Congress has deployed all its ministers for the campaign, while senior leaders from other major parties have also been active. Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and senior BRS leader K T Rama Rao have held daily ‘padayatras’, roadshows, and street-corner meetings in support of their respective candidates.
Authorities have announced a ban on liquor sales in the polling areas from 6 PM on November 9 until 6 PM on polling day. On the counting day, the prohibition will remain in force from 6 AM on November 14 until the completion of vote counting, officials said.
