Telangana: Campaigning Ends for Jubilee Hills Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Voting

The bypoll, necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, sees a triangular contest between BRS’s Sunita Gopinath, Congress’s Naveen Yadav, and BJP’s Deepak Reddy.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy addresses a press conference in Hyderabad.
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy addresses a press conference ahead of Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by-election, in Hyderabad Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Campaigning for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election concludes on Sunday, with polling set for November 11 and counting on November 14.

  • Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy led an extensive campaign for Congress, while top BJP and BRS leaders also conducted daily roadshows and ‘padayatras’.

Campaigning for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency bypoll will conclude at 5 PM on Sunday.

Polling is scheduled for November 11, with vote counting to take place on November 14.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year following a heart attack.

The BJP has fielded Deepak Reddy, while the BRS candidate is Gopinath’s widow, Sunita. The ruling Congress has nominated Naveen Yadav, who also has the backing of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

The bypoll has gained considerable political importance, marked by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy personally leading the Congress campaign in the constituency for several days — an unusual move for a chief minister in a by-election.

The Congress has deployed all its ministers for the campaign, while senior leaders from other major parties have also been active. Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and senior BRS leader K T Rama Rao have held daily ‘padayatras’, roadshows, and street-corner meetings in support of their respective candidates.

Authorities have announced a ban on liquor sales in the polling areas from 6 PM on November 9 until 6 PM on polling day. On the counting day, the prohibition will remain in force from 6 AM on November 14 until the completion of vote counting, officials said.

Related Content
Related Content

(with inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia, 5th T20I: Who Won IND Vs AUS Match?

  2. Richa Ghosh Honoured With Prestigious Banga Bhushan, DSP Post Along With Rs 34-Lakh Reward By Mamata Banerjee, CAB

  3. Who Are Suhail Sattar And Yahya Suhail? Timor-Leste’s First Father-Son Duo In International Men’s Cricket

  4. India Vs Australia T20I Series: Has The 2-1 Victory Given India The Mantra For A Perfect World Cup Squad?

  5. PAK Vs SA 3rd ODI: South Africa Succumb In Faisalabad As Ayub And Abrar Star For Pakistan To Seal First Home Series Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

  2. 2025 WTA Finals: Elena Rybakina Sinks Aryna Sabalenka To Win Season Finale

  3. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  4. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  5. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Chokes as AQI Crosses 400 in Several Areas; Stubble Burning, Traffic Add to Toxic Mix

  2. Dynasty Vs Merit: Why Both Threaten Indian Democracy

  3. Where Do Poor Go After Evictions, Demolitions In Urban India And How Do They Live? (Or Die)

  4. Delhi Pollution and Weather Update: Office Hours Changed as Hazardous AQI Persists

  5. Congress Demands PM Modi Apology Over ‘Vande Mataram’ Remarks

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  2. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  5. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

World News

  1. Lavrov Says Putin’s Orders on Possible Nuclear Test Preparations ‘Being Worked On’

  2. Türkiye Issues Arrest Warrants For Netanyahu And Top Israeli Officials Over Gaza War

  3. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  4. Trump Administration Probes 175 Cases Of H-1B Visa Misuse, Says US Labour Department

  5. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers