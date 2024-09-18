South Kashmir's Electoral Showdown Today: Bijbehara, Kulgam, And Tral Take Centre Stage

During the election campaign in Kulgam, rallies and ideological debates between the CPI-M and Jamaat-e-Islami candidates dominated, with speeches centred on religion, politics, and their respective roles in the militancy. While the CPI-M accused the Jamaat-e-Islami-backed candidate of being from a party that in the past was instrumental in getting “people killed for casting vote,” the Jamaat-e-Islami candidate in his electoral speeches insisted that the CPI-M has remained a beneficiary of the poll boycott for long. The CPI-M leaders, however, say they have been winning as they ensured development in the constituency. Tarigami in his speeches talked about developmental works carried out in the constituency by him and also stressed on co-existence and brotherhood.