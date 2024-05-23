Elections

Rajnath Calls Samajwadi Party 'Samapt Party'

Addressing an election rally in Lalganj, Singh also said that after travelling across the country for poll campaigns he can say with confidence that people have made up their mind to make Narendra Modi the prime minister again by ensuring victory on over 400 seats.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday called the Samajwadi Party a "samapt party", suggesting that its days are over.

Attacking the opposition parties, he said, "The SP, BSP, and Congress cheated the people. They made a lot of promises but did not fulfil them. People are now saying Samajwadi Party is a 'samapt (finished) party'."

On the Congress, the defence minister said that after 10 years, people will forget the grand old party.

"People of the country have made up their mind that they will give over 400 seats to Modi and ensure he forms government again at the Centre. In Uttar Pradesh, we are winning all 80 seats. This is my belief," he said.

About UP, Singh said it has not become a "utsav pradesh" and added that the way in which CM Yogi Adityanath ran the government in the state is commendable. "Now the morale of hooligans is down," he added

Mentioning 'one nation, one election', he said, "Every two years, elections are held. We are of the view that this should end. Elections, both Lok Sabha and assembly, should be held simultaneously."

He said that the country's stature has risen in the world and whatever India says, the world listens to with an open ear.

Singh reiterated that by 2027, India will become the third biggest economy after the US and China.

He also said that due to intervention of PM Modi, Russia-Ukraine war was stopped to evict Indian students trapped there.

Azamgarh will vote on May 25 in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

