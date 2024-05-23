‘My Dear Delhiites’: Sonia Gandhi’s Message To Delhi Voters Ahead Of May 25 Lok Sabha Election

Gandhi, who completed 25 years in the Lok Sabha, recently started her fresh innings in the Rajya Sabha after taking oath as a member of the Upper House on April 4. She will represent Rajasthan in the Council of States, filling the seat that fell vacant after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh completed his tenure on April 3.

The Congress party is contesting three seats in Delhi: North East Delhi, North West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk. Notably, this is the first time the Congress is contesting in less than 400 Lok Sabha seats in a parliamentary election. It is contesting 328 seats, 93 lower than the number it contested in 2019. This reduction of seats is largely due to coalition imperatives, with the party ceding 101 seats to its INDIA bloc partners.