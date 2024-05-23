‘My Dear Delhiites’: Sonia Gandhi’s Message To Delhi Voters Ahead Of May 25 Lok Sabha Election

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has appealed to the people of Delhi to "save the country's democracy and constitution" in a video message ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on May 25.
In the message, Gandhi spoke in Hindi and said: “My dear Delhiites, This is a very important election. This election is to save the country's democracy and constitution. This election is being fought on issues like unemployment, inflation, attack on constitutional institutions. You have to play your role in this fight. Every single vote of yours will create employment, reduce inflation, empower women and build an equitable and equal India in a golden future.”
“I appeal to you to ensure that the candidates of Congress and India alliance win with a huge margin in all the seven seats of Delhi. Jai Hind.”
Watch the video:
Gandhi, who completed 25 years in the Lok Sabha, recently started her fresh innings in the Rajya Sabha after taking oath as a member of the Upper House on April 4. She will represent Rajasthan in the Council of States, filling the seat that fell vacant after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh completed his tenure on April 3.
The Congress party is contesting three seats in Delhi: North East Delhi, North West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk. Notably, this is the first time the Congress is contesting in less than 400 Lok Sabha seats in a parliamentary election. It is contesting 328 seats, 93 lower than the number it contested in 2019. This reduction of seats is largely due to coalition imperatives, with the party ceding 101 seats to its INDIA bloc partners.