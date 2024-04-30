Polling And After: What Is Behind Kerala's Low Voter Turnout?

People queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the second phase of voting of India's general elections in Wayanad district in Kerala on April 26, 2024. (Photo by R. SATISH BABU via Getty Images)

People queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the second phase of voting of India's general elections in Wayanad district in Kerala on April 26, 2024. (Photo by R. SATISH BABU via Getty Images)