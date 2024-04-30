Elections

Nadda Holds Roadshow In Karnataka's Haveri

Standing on a specially designed vehicle, the BJP leader greeted and waved at the people gathered on either side of the road and on buildings, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans, amid loud cheers and sounds of drum beat, in what appeared to be a "festive atmosphere" in several places.