Elections

LS Polls: Central Excise, Customs On Kerala Roads Checking For Black Money, Election Freebies

Central Excise and Customs officers from the Cochin Headquarters Anti-Evasion Flying Squad and all divisions in the state will be carrying out the checking till election day, the official said.

Central Excise divisions in Kerala carry out patrolling on roads to check for black money
All Central Excise divisions in Kerala are carrying out patrolling on the roads to check for black money and election freebies in connection with the coming Lok Sabha polls in the state on April 26, a customs official said.

The operation is being carried out as part of the Preventive Vigilance Mechanism in connection with the LS polls, he said.

A special team has also been constituted by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) for this purpose, the official said.

