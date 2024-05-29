Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi On Break From May 30
After participating in the ongoing high octane Lok Sahha Election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a break of two days after the campaign ends. He will take a break from May 30 to June 1 ahead of the Lok Sabha poll results, scheduled to be announced on June 4.
He will meditate at Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda, in Kanyakumari following the culmination of the Lok Sabha polls campaign on May 30.
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: TMC Snatched OBC's Right For Appeasement Politics, 'Vote Jihad', Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal for "snatching the rights of OBC youths" for appeasement politics and "vote jihad".
Addressing an election rally in Barasat, Modi, without naming West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee, criticised her for questioning the court and wondered if the TMC would now "let loose its goons on judges" following unfavourable rulings.
"The court has exposed the treachery of the Trinamool Congress with the OBCs. By designating 77 Muslim castes as OBCs, TMC unlawfully deprived lakhs of OBC youths of their rights. The party snatched the rights of OBC youths to support its appeasement politics and ‘vote jihad’. The TMC has betrayed the OBCs of West Bengal," he asserted. (PTI)
Elections 2024 LIVE: PM's Claim Of Centre Monitoring Cyclone Remal Not True, Says Mamata
Addressing an election rally on Tuesday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the Centre accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not speaking the truth about efforts made by Delhi in monitoring it and rescue efforts after the storm.
Banerjee said that it was unfortunate that seven people died because of the cyclone, lakhs of people could have lost their lives if the state administration had not taken measures in time.
The prime minister's claim that the Centre monitored the cyclone from Delhi, Banerjee asserted that this was not true.
"You (Modi) should think before saying something," the TMC supremo said, seeking to give a retort to the PM's comments in his election speeches at Jadavpur and Ashoknagar on Tuesday.
Elections 2024 LIVE: Saffron Tsunami Hit Odisha, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma
Addressing an election rally on Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Odisha was hit by a "saffron tsunami" and there is no doubt about the BJP forming government in the state.
Sarma, who has been campaigning in Odisha for the past few days, said, “When I held the first election meeting in Odisha, I saw a small wave in favour of the BJP. But today, I saw a tsunami for the BJP in Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak and Jagatsinghpur areas.
"I had witnessed a similar experience in Chhattisgarh where there was a small wave first and later it converted into a tsunami when the election came to an end,” Sarma said.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress-led INDIA Bloc Will Impose 'Jaziya', Says Yogi
Bringing back his Jaziya jibe at the Congress-led INDIA bloc, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath lambasted the opposition grouping for coming up with promises that suggested it wanted to "levy jaziya tax" and bring the country under “Taliban rule”.
He alleged that the Congress wanted to bring in a “virasat (inheritance) tax” which was like “jaziya”, imposed during the mediaeval times by Muslim rulers on their subjects belonging to other faiths.
“They want to bring in the 'jaziya' of Aurangzeb, whose misdeeds make Muslims wary of naming their children after the Mughal ruler. The Congress wants to give the money thus collected to Rohingyas and other infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh”, alleged Yogi.
Elections 2024 LIVE: Poor Families In Odisa Will Get Rs 26K Every Month If Cong Voted To Power
Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Tuesday said that if the grand old party is voted to power in Odisha and the Centre, each poor family in the state will get financial assistance of at least Rs 26,000 per month.
He said that if Congress forms government in Odisha, it will provide poor women with the assistance of Rs 2,000 under te 'Gruh Laxmi Yojana', Rs 2,000 pension to farmers, widows, persons with disabilities and old age people.
Elections 2024 LIVE: Amid Intense Heatwave, Rahul Gandhi Says 'Garmi Hai Kaafi' At UP Rally
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, experienced the intensity of the heatwave and said "garmi hai kaafi" (its very hot).
Gandhi was seeking votes for party candidate Sadal Prasad from the Bansgaon (SC) Lok Sabha seat.
Elections 2024 LIVE: Oppn Leaders Decided To Take India Backwards, Says JP Nadda
Addressing an election rally in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, BJP national president JP Nadda said, "The elections are happening in such circumstances in which under the leadership of PM Modi we are committed to taking the country forward."
"On the other hand, our opposition leaders have also decided that they would take the country backwards. The opposition just wants to stop PM Modi...There have been a lot of changes under the leadership of PM Modi...When you cast your vote on June 1 it should be for the foundation of Viksit Bharat," he added.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Has Got Modi Phobia, Says UP Dy CM
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister KP Maurya said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) has got Modi phobia, he sees PM Modi day and night. The name Modi has disturbed them all. There is no power with them & it will never come back to them. Both the princes are about this. SP-Congress alliance is getting out on zero."
Elections 2024 LIVE: Rahul's One-point Agenda To Curse PM Modi, Says Former Congress Leader
Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "It is Rahul Gandhi's one-point agenda to curse PM Modi...The truth is that Rahul Gandhi does not the realisation of Indian culture, tradition & legacy."
Elections 2024 LIVE: No Confusion About 'Teesri Baar Modi Sarkaar', Says UP Dy CM
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM KP Maurya said, "Preparations are in order...'Tisri baar Modi sarkar, 4 June 400 paar'- there is no confusion about this among the people or the party workers."
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: KP Maurya Says 'People Who Speak About Vote Jihad Will...'
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM KP Maurya said, "PM Modi is a worshiper of the Constitution. He is a protector of democracy and he bows down to the Parliament. He working to fulfil the dreams of Bhimrao Ambedkar...The people who speak about vote jihad will talk about PM Modi."
Elections LIVE: Tea Stalls In Odisha's Ganjam Asked To Close By 8:30 PM Amid Post Poll Violence
Amid reports of post-poll violence in Odisha's Ganjam district, the police have asked tea stall and dhaba owners to close their outlets by 8.30 pm every day till the declaration of the election results on June 4.
“We have appealed to owners of dhabas and tea stalls to close their outlets in the district by 8.30 pm to avoid the violence,” said SP (Ganjam) Jagmohan Meena.
Elections 2024 LIVE: UP CM Yogi Interacts With Children At Goraknath Temple
Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: Korba Will Be One Among '400 Paar' Slogan, Says BJP Candidate
BJP candidate from Korba constituency Saroj Pandey said, "Korba will be one among our '400 paar' slogan, a target set by PM Modi...They (parties in the INDIA alliance) are not going stay together."
Lok Sabha Elections West Bengal 2024 LIVE: Polling Officials Face Extraordinary Challenges
From facing 'dead' voters and navigating pitch-dark school corridors to scrubbing neglected toilets, polling officials recollect encountering an array of extraordinary challenges while conducting elections in West Bengal as the high-octane Lok Sabha elections is nearing the end.
Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Inquiry Ordered Into MLA EVM Breaking Viral Video
Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal Tuesday ordered an investigation into the breaking of an EVM allegedly by a sitting MLA who is also a BJP assembly poll candidate Prasant Jagdev.
On May 26, the police arrested Jagdev on the charge of vandalizing the EVM inside a booth under Begunia assembly segment where he had gone to cast vote during the third phase of voting in the state on the day before.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Other Leaders Have Not Done Anything For Odisha, Says VK Pandian
BJD leader VK Pandian said, "The central leaders and CMs who are coming to Odisha repeatedly, their campaign will not have an impact because they have not done anything for Odisha."
"They are taking about Rs 60,000 crores from Odisha and repaying only Rs 4,000-5,000 crores and are shedding crocodile tears saying that Odisha is a mineral-rich state. Coal is one of the biggest minerals from Odisha, you take Rs 27,000-30,000 crores and give Rs 4,000 crores to Odisha," he added.
Pandian further said, "Why can't you revise the coal royalty for the last 20 years? The people of Odisha can understand what the Center takes away from Odisha...Yes, we are mineral rich but where are you allowing us to get the profit out of minerals? You are giving us pollution and taking away all the profits..."
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Uttarakhand CM Meets BJP National Gen Secy In Amritsar
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: No One Has Faith In Congress, Says Chhattisgarh CM
On Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remark on PM Modi, Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, "They have lost the trust of the people. No one has faith in them."
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Indo-Nepal Border To Be Sealed Ahead Of Polling On June 1
The Indo-Nepal Border will be sealed for 72 hours from Wednesday evening to Saturday evening in view of the polling in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency in the seventh phase of the general elections on June 1, officials said.
Security has also been tightened in the area ahead of the Lok Sabha elections' polling.
District Magistrate Anunaya Jha told PTI that joint forces of India and Nepal will be deployed at two crucial border points in the district and barriers would be placed. The crossing points with Nepal will be completely sealed and only emergency services will be allowed during this period, the DM said.
Cameras will be installed on trade and transit points along India's border with Nepal to prevent illegal movement of people ahead of the polling in Mahrajganj seat. (PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP Winning Comfortably In Ghazipur, Says BJP Candidate
BJP Ghazipur candidate Paras Nath Rai said, "PM Modi has done the work. He has clarified that if we need the development of the country we should look for the development of the poor, youth, farmers and women of the country."
"BJP is winning comfortably in Ghazipur. SP, BSP alliance is not there and Om Prakash Rajbhar is also with us," he added.
Elections 2024 LIVE: 400 Paar Mantra For Common Man, Says Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told news agency ANI, "Today, '400 paar' has become the mantra for the common man. Everywhere you can hear 'Phir ek baar Modi sarkar- Abki baar 400 paar'."
"This has not happened suddenly but due to the changes in the country in every sector in the last 10 years under the leadership of PM Modi. On June 4, BJP-NDA will meet the target of '400 paar'," he added.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Country Won't Run On Personal Law, Says Yogi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told news agency ANI, "On June 4, BJP-NDA will meet the target of '400 paar...The work of strangling the Constitution was done by Congress through Emergency...This country will run on the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. This country will not run on personal law or Sharia law."
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Done Everything Possible Just To Defeat A Person, Says Chirag Paswan
LJP (Ram Vilas) chief and party's candidate from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat Chirag Paswan said, "INDIA bloc has neither a leader nor any policy. Their priority is to defeat PM Modi, and it can't be a vision for the development of the country. Just to defeat a person, you (INDIA alliance) have done everything possible and compromised with your principles, policies and everything."
"Everyone knows who misleads in the name of religion. Why do appeasement politics start during the elections?" he added.
Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress, INDIA Bloc Made Mockery Of Constitution, Says Yogi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told news agency ANI, "Congress and the parties of INDI alliance have made a mockery of the Constitution. Going against the sentiments of BR Ambedkar, the then Congress govt forcibly inserted Article 370 in the Constitution. The work of strangling the Constitution was done by Congress through Emergency...Congress continuously tried to make a dent in the reservation given to SC/ST and OBC and give some of its benefits to minorities, especially Muslims."
Elections 2024 LIVE: Yogi Adityanath Takes A Swipe At Congress, TMC
UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "During the UPA govt, the statement of the then PM Dr Manmohan Singh is well known, in which he said that Muslims have the first right to the resources of the country. Samajwadi Party had mentioned in its manifesto in the 2012 and 2014 elections that it would give reservations to Muslims as well. Samajwadi Party had also announced a 15% Muslim reservation in Uttar Pradesh PSC."
"Calcutta High Court has completely overturned the decision of TMC and said that reservation cannot be done based on religion...Congress manifesto says that they will implement personal law in India," he added.
"This country will run on the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. This country will not run on personal law or Sharia law...Under the leadership of PM Modi, NDA and BJP will form the government with a huge majority," Adityanath said.
Elections 2024 LIVE: Whole Country Is Ram Bhakt, Says RJD Leader Mrityunjay Tiwari
RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari reacted to UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'This is fight between Ram Bhakt and Ram Drohi' remark and said, "He (Yogi Adityanath) could not even provide jobs to the youth of his state... This whole country is Ram Bhakt. CM Yogi Adityanath should tell whether he did the work for which he came to power or not. Tejashwi Yadav has given jobs to the people of Uttar Pradesh in Bihar. (In UP) He established 'Bulldozer Raj'."
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Six Seats Of Mumbai Will Go To Our Mahayuti, Says Piyush Goyal
Union Minister and BJP Mumbai North candidate said, "Very systematic development has taken place in Chandigarh for years and in future under the leadership of PM Modi, we are going to work with many new plans and schemes. NDA is going to get more than 400 seats."
"I have contested elections in Mumbai. The 6 seats of Mumbai will go to the BJP and our ally Shiv Sena, our Mahayuti. It is almost certain that we will emerge as the largest party in Southern India. In Odisha, it is estimated that BJP can win 18 out of 21 seats and 30-35 seats in West Bengal," he added.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Addresses 'Last Poll Rally' In West Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a poll rally in West Bengal's Mathurapur, said, "This is my last election rally in West Bengal for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This election is different in many ways - it is led by the people of the country from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari because they have seen the development journey of the past 10 years and 60 years of misery."
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Massive Crowd Gathers For PM Modi's Rally In Mathurapur
Elections 2024 LIVE: Infiltrators Grabbing Bengal Youth's Opportunities, Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in West Bengal's Mathurapur, said, "For appeasement, TMC is attacking the Constitution. By snatching away rights of OBCs, reservation is being given to Muslims. Calcutta HC has cancelled these certificates...On June 1 with your vote, we will start the new journey of 'Viksit Bengal'."
"Today, infiltrators are grabbing the opportunities meant for youth of Bengal. The whole nation is worried that the demography has changed in border areas of the state. Why did they protest against CAA? Because they want to settle the infiltrators here," he added.
Elections 2024 LIVE: Indian Citizenship Guarantee To Matua Community, Says Modi
PM Modi, in West Bengal's Mathurapur, guaranteed Indian citizenship to Matua community members with respect that's due to them.
Elections 2024 LIVE: TMC Goons Launching Attacks On Bharat Sevashram, Says Modi
PM Modi said that the TMC goons are launching attacks on Bharat Sevashram, Ramakrisha Mission establishments in Bengal.
He also accused the Mamata Banerjee-led party of taking money from Awas and mid-day meal projects.
Elections 2024 LIVE: TMC Taking Away Rights Of 'Original' OBCs, Says PM Modi
PM Modi said, "TMC is giving away rights of 'original' OBCs to Muslims by issuing false caste certificates."
Elections 2024 LIVE: Uttarakhand CM Visits Amritsar's Golden Temple
Elections 2024 LIVE: No Govt Or Democracy, Only Bureaucracy In Bihar, Says Tejashwi Yadav
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "There is no govt and democracy in Bihar but only the bureaucracy. The CM is so weak that no one listens to him even regarding the timings of school. The temperature is at 47 degrees, the loo is blowing and at least the little children should have some relaxation."
"The infrastructure of schools in Bihar is not good... But, there is nothing in the CM's hands," he added.
Elections 2024 LIVE: Won't Allow Taliban Rule In India, Says Yogi Adityanath
Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "They (opposition) have said in their manifesto, if we will come to power, we will give reservation to Muslims...Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar said many times that there should be no reservation based on religion."
"On the one hand, they are advocating for Muslim reservations, on the other hand, they are saying that personal law will be implemented....We will not allow Taliban rule to be implemented in India," he added.
Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Shehzadas' Have Decided They Will Blame EVM For Their Defeat, Says Amit Shah
Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "On June 4 after counting of votes, the two 'Shehzadas' (Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav) will hold a press conference and say that they lost the elections due to faulty EVMs. They have decided that they will blame the EVM for their defeat."
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: Congress Suffering With 'Modi Phobia', Says Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Congress is suffering with 'Modi phobia'... Whatever PM Modi has done for the poor of the nation, no one has ever done that for the people here. Congress cheated people for 60 years. They (Congress) gave slogans of 'Gareebi Hataao' but never eradicated poverty... Earlier, there were only slums and no toilets in Amethi and Raebareli."
Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP Leader Slams Congress After Mani Shankar Aiyar's China Invasion Comment
BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said, "Mani Shankar Aiyar says that in 1962 China allegedly invaded India. Can this happen without the approval of Rahul Gandhi and Maillikarjun Kharge who are silent? Why this silence?"
"We all know the relationship between India and China, India has been standing strong with pride showing China its place. At this time, this signal by Congress and Mani Shankar Aiyar shows the anti-India mindset of the Congress party," he added.
Elections 2024 LIVE: Huge Wave In Favour Of PM Modi, Says Tejasvi Surya
BJP leader Tejasvi Surya said, "There is a huge wave in favour of PM Modi across the country. Varanasi is one of the oldest cities in the world...It is also the Lok Sabha constituency of Narendra Modi...There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people... We are all waiting for June 1."
Elections 2024 LIVE: Revanth Reddy Holds Meeting To Finalise Telangana State Emblem
Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP Trying To Change Constitution, Says Pramod Tiwari
On Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remark, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said, "Today, he has apologised. He is not a spokesperson of Congress, a working committee member, or an MP...BJP is trying to change the Constitution, you should focus on that. I just want to say that the INDIA alliance is forming its govt on 4th June."
Odisha Elections 2024: PM Modi Addresses Rally In Baripada
Addressing a rally in Odisha's Baripada on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's economy was at 11th position in 2014, now it is the fifth largest.
He said the people of Odisha have decided to put a full stop to 25-year-rule of BJD government.
Odisha Elections News LIVE: 'Entire State Wants Odia CM', Says PM Modi
Addressing a rally in Odisha's Baripada on Wednesday, PM Modi, in an apparent reference to BJD leader VK Pandian, added that entire Odisha wants an Odia chief minister.
The BJP has been trying to push a narrative in the ongoing elections that the bureaucrat-turned-politician of Tamil origin is "manipulating" an "ailing" Patnaik (77), a charge repeatedly rebutted by the two leaders.
Odisha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Suspects 'Conspiracy' Behind Naveen Patnaik's Health
Is there any conspiracy behind deterioration of CM Naveen Patnaik's health, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an election rally in Odisha's Baripada on Wednesday.
His remark comes a day after several BJP leaders shared a video of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik showing BJD leader VK Pandian putting Patnaik's trembling left hand behind the lectern during a campaign speech.
"If BJP forms govt in Odisha, panel will inquire reason behind deterioration of Naveen Patnaik's health," PM Modi said.
Elections News LIVE: 'Will Take PoK Back', Reiterates Shah
Addressing an election rally in UP's Deoria, Home Minister Amit Shah said Congress is scaring the nation by saying that don't talk about PoK as Pakistan has an atom bomb.
"Rahul baba, we the people of BJP are not scared of atom bomb. PoK belongs to India and we will take it back," Shah said.
Election News LIVE: RJD Leader Says 'I Think Even Bihar CM Doesn't Want...'
RJD Patliputra candidate Misa Bharti said, "He is the PM of the country and wants to be the PM for the third term and does not talk about unemployment and inflation that is the real issues before the country. He has a favourite subject, which is to induce fear in the leaders of the opposition parties and those who don't get scared or don't join his party, get that leader jailed."
"He can send anyone to jail anytime, but will it give employment to the youths or inflation will be decreased by this?... I think even the CM of Bihar don't want him (PM Modi) to be the PM for the third term," she added.
Bengal Lok Sabha Election News LIVE: CM Mamata Shakes Leg At Rally
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee joined was seen shaking a leg with a few women on stage at her public rally in South 24 Parganas.
Punjab Lok Sabha Elections News LIVE: Immense Support For BJP, Says Manoj Tiwari
BJP leader and party candidate from North East Delhi parliamentary constituency, Manoj Tiwari said there is immense love and support for PM Modi among the people of Punjab.
"People will support us...Wherever we are going we can see the enthusiasm of the people of Punjab for us...," Manoj Tiwari said.
Punjab will be voting on June 1, the last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024.
General Elections LIVE: 'As Soon As INDIA Bloc Govt Is Formed...,' Rahul Promises Farm Loan Waiver In Punjab
Addressing a public rally in Punjab's Ludhiana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said as soon as the INDIA alliance government is formed, they will "waive the loans of farmers, just like they (BJP) have waived the loans of millionaires."
"We will not just waive farmer loans just once, we will form a commission for the same and call it 'Kisaan Karza Maafi Aayog'... We will waive farm loans as many times as the farmer requires... We will guarantee a legal MSP to farmers after we form the government," Rahul Gandhi said.
J&K Lok Sabha Election News LIVE: FIR Against PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti
PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Wednesday said an FIR has been filed against her mother and party chief Mehbooba Mufti for staging a protest outside Bijbehara Police Station on May 25, when voting was taking place on Anantnag-Rajouri seat.
says, On the night of 24th May, we started receiving calls from our party workers from Anantnag-Kulgam were picked up by the Police...All this happened 10-12 hours before polling. At the same time, CASO (Cordon And Search Operation) started at night...Army launched CASO at all those places which are traditional strongholds of the PDP...The next day, we were told that they (PDP workers picked by Police) were OGW (Over Ground Workers)," Iltija Mufti said.
She added: "How day you slander our boys?...We received no response from the administration...An attempt to instill fear among people was made to deter them from voting. Polling percentage in South Kashmir was below our expectations. Central government, in cahoots with the local administration, brought down that percentage because they knew that people wanted to vote for Mehbooba Mufti...This FIR is an intimidation and we are not going to take it lying down..."
Odisha Election News LIVE: PM Modi Will Be Removed From Power After June 4, Says Kharge
Addressing a public meeting in Odisha's Balasore, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said PM Modi will be removed from power after June 4.
"On one hand, there are people like Sonia Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi who love Odisha...On the other hand, there are people like PM Modi who defame Odisha...If we win 50 per cent of the seats in Odisha, we will form the government in Centre...If we do not defeat BJP, the constitution and democracy will be in danger...," Kharge said.
"It is very important to remove the BJP from power...PM Modi only cares about how to come to power again...We care about saving the nation...BJP is trying to end reservation for poor," he added.
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7: Female Candidates See Over 2% Jump Since 2009
From 7 per cent in 2009 to 9.6 per cent in 2024, the number of female candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections saw a steady rise in 15 years, according to an analysis by the poll rights body ADR.
This year, 797 women are in the fray, constituting 9.6 per cent of the total 8,337 candidates. This marks an increase from previous general assembly elections which recorded female representation of 9 per cent in 2019, 8 per cent in 2014, and 7 per cent in 2009, the analysis by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) showed.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, there were 556 female candidates, making up 7 per cent of the total 7,810 candidates. This number increased to 640 (8 per cent of 8,205) in 2014 and further to 716 (9 per cent of 7,928) in 2019.
(via PTI)
Elections News LIVE: Gadkari Accuses Oppn Of Trying To Create 'Divide' On Caste, Religion
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday alleged a section of the opposition is trying to divide the nation on caste and religion with the help of internal and external powers. Gadkari attacked the Congress for trying to "mislead" people about the working of the BJP and its leaders.
He called the Congress a "party of liars and the corrupt" and claimed there are no charges of corruption against the BJP leaders.
Calling the last phase of Lok Sabha polls on June 1 "vital", Gadkari said, "It is the duty of all to elect only those who had worked for their welfare and gave new directions to the nation's policies and programmes."
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi Says Modi Handing Over Public Property To 'Industrialist Friends'
Addressing an election rally in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of handing over public property of the country such as ports, airports and coal mines to "his industrialist friends".
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP government at the Centre of harming small and medium businesses, including the tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh.
Claiming that demonetisation and Goods and Service Tax (GST) implementation hit the tourism industry of the state, she promised to strengthen the sector with a focus on small and medium businesses if the Congress was voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.
"Even in Himachal today, maximum cold stores are owned by Adani who decides the rate of apples and the fate of apple-growers," news agency PTI quoted the Congress general secretary as saying.
Punjab Lok Sabha Election News LIVE: Kejriwal Hopes To Win 13/13 Seats
On the Punjab Lok Sabha elections, AAP National Convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said he feels the party will win 13 out of 13 seats, adding that "people have made up their minds."
"Because in the last two years, we have made electricity, free, we are making schools here. We are giving employment to youths. People are very happy...so we will win all 13 seats," Kejriwal told news agency ANI.
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Shah Says 'Won't Ley Anyone Touch Reservation For Dalits, Adivasis'
Addressing an election rally on Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah said as long as there is even a single BJP MP in Parliament, they "will not allow anyone to touch the reservation for Dalit, Adivasi and the backwards".
"...This is a guarantee of PM Modi. Rahul Gandhi, however, wants to snatch their reservation and give it to the Muslims. If Rahul Gandhi has the guts, then I challenge him to touch the reservation for Adivasi brothers," said Home Minister Amit Shah.
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Fully Prepared To Go To Jail On June 2, Says Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he is "fully prepared" to go to jail on June 2 and is proud that he is going to jail to "save his country."
"They (BJP) are saying that Kejriwal did corruption; people are saying if Kejriwal is corrupt, then no one in this world is honest. They have no evidence; they claimed a scam of Rs 100 crore, and raided 500 places, but did not recover a single penny," Arvind Kejriwal told news agency PTI.
"They have arrested me because the work done by Kejriwal cannot be done by Modi ji... I gave free electricity to people in Delhi and Punjab, Modi ji cannot do it. I built excellent government schools for children, Modi ji cannot do it," Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal said.
Election Results News LIVE | 'After June 4...': PM Modi At Odisha Rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the country will "catch a new pace of development" in six months after June 4, the day votes for Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be counted.
Addresses a public meeting in Odisha's Kendrapara, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Disappointment is at its peak among the workers of all the family parties. People of their own are questioning the family leaders who have failed repeatedly. Therefore, in the next 6 months, we will see a new disintegration in the family parties."
Elections News LIVE: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM Modi
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that her Trinamool Congress (TMC) will complain to the Election Commission if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meditation in Kanyakumari is televised, alleging that it would amount to violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
PM Modi is scheduled to meditate at Vivekananda Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda, in Kanyakumari following the culmination of the Lok Sabha polls campaign on May 30, according to BJP leaders.
"We will complain. He can meditate, but televisions cannot show it," she said, alleging that this will amount to "violation of the MCC."
"Does anyone have to get cameras for doing meditation?" Mamata Banerjee said, claiming that it was a way of campaigning during the silence period between the end of campaign and the poll date.
Lok Sabha Polls Live: Congress Says ECI Should Enusre PM Modi's Meditation Is Not Broadcasted By Media
After leading a party delegation to meet the ECI, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday said,"The PM will start his meditation from the evening of May 30 and we have complained about that. We all know that the silence period will begin from May 30 and thus his declaration is a violation of the MCC. The PM can start his meditation after 24-48 hours, which is from the evening of June 1. Otherwise, if he wants to meditate from May 30, then the ECI should ensure that this is not broadcast by the TV or print media."
Elections 2024 Live: BJP's Mohan Yadav Says 'There's A Modi Tsunami This Time'
Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said, "The atmosphere is in favour of PM Modi. In fact, there's a Modi tsunami this time, and that's why Congress and its allies are upset. People can see this and they are with the BJP and PM Modi."
Lok Sabha Elections Live: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Holds Roadshow In Nimapada
Odisha CM and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday held a roadshow in Nimapada.
Elections 2024 Live: Rajnath Singh Says Post Modi Govt India's Stature On World Stage Has Increased
Addressing a rally in Bihar's Patna Sahib, Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said, "Post-Independence, Narendra Modi government has been successful in bringing 25 crore people out of poverty….The entire world acknowledges that India is the country with the fastest-growing economy….India’s stature on the international stage has increased….The leaders in Opposition are misleading the nation….They don’t have any real issues… They want to win the support of the public by misleading them"….
Lok Sabha Election Live: 'There Will Be 400 Paar This Time,'Says BJP's Anurag Thakur
Union Minister and BJP's candidate from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said,"...We are going to people and talking about PM Modi's work and the local development and we are getting the love and support of people. It is clear that along with 'abki baar Modi sarkar', there will be '400 paar' also".
Elections 2024 Live: BJP's Smriti Irani Address Rally In Varanasi, Says 'Thank The People Of Kashi...'
During her rally in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Wednesday said, "Today, I am here to thank the people of Kashi for sending a person to the Parliament, who provided free COVID-19 vaccines to the people of the entire nation during the pandemic."
Elections 2024 Live: 'On 4th June Rahul Gandhi Will Blame EVMs For Loss,' Amit Shah's Jibe At Congress Leader
Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said,"On 4th June, counting of votes will start at 7 am. The picture will become clear by 1 pm. At 3 pm, Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference blaming the EVMs for their loss... His tickets for 6th June are booked, and he will leave for Bangkok-Thailand for a holiday."
Elections 2024 Live: BJP Chief Holds Roadshow In West Bengal's Kolkata
BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday held a roadshow in West Bengal's Kolkata.
Lok Sabha Polls Live: BJP's Piyush Goyal Terms INDIA-bloc 'Army Of Corrupt People'
On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's reported 'Not in permanent marriage (with Congress)' remark, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said, "This is not new. Kejriwal has been changing his statements and friends every day for the last 12-13 years. INDI alliance is viewed as just a seat adjustment. They are wrestling at one place and being friends at another place. They (AAP and Congress) have an alliance in Chandigarh and they are abusing each other in Punjab. I wonder if Manish Tewari will come to vote this time... He did not vote last time also. I would want to know whether he votes for AAP or Congress..."
He also said, "Kejriwal is an expert in lying consistently and he changes statements every day. Everyone knew that this army of corrupt people wouldn't last long. 'Dil ki baat aaj unke mukh par aa gayi'..."