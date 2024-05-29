Elections

Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he is "fully prepared" to go to jail on June 2 and is proud that he is going to jail to "save his country." In other news, Amit Shah threw a challenge to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to "touch Adivasi reservation" if he "has the guts".